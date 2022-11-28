Kim Kardashian ‘re-evaluating’ Balenciaga relationship after recent ad campaign

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·4 min read

Kim Kardashian says she is “re-evaluating my relationship” with Balenciaga, following online backlash from a recent campaign by the fashion house.

The reality star, 42, said she was “shaken by the disturbing images” used in the campaign, which showed two young children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage clothing.

The images, which emerged several days ago, have since been taken down by Balenciaga, with the company apologising for offence caused in its own Instagram story post.

Kim Kardashian attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2017, in New York, USA
Kim Kardashian said she was ‘shaken by the disturbing images’ used in a recent campaign by the fashion house (Aurore Marechal/PA Archive)

The ads appeared to show two young girls, both holding the stuffed animals, which were dressed in leather and netted clothing, and surrounded by an assortment of other items.

One photo also showed what appeared to be an excerpt from “unsettling” US Supreme Court documents.

Kardashian said she had remained silent in the days since the campaign was first posted online because she wanted to speak with the brand to “understand for myself how this could have happened”.

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” she wrote online.

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images.

“The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

She continued: “I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology.

“In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.

“As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

Kardashian and her ex-partner Kanye West are known for their links to Balenciaga, and recently walked her first Paris couture show with the brand, describing it as “a dream come true”.

The controversy comes following reports that the fashion house has cut its ties with West amid the ongoing fallout from antisemitic remarks made online by the US rapper.

In its own Instagram story Balenciaga wrote: “We sincerely apologise for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused.

“Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.”

Appearing to refer to the document excerpts, it added: “We apologise for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign.

“We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot.

“We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children’s safety and wellbeing.”

Balenciaga has been contacted for comment over Kardashian’s statements.

Latest Stories

  • Kim Kardashian Condemns Balenciaga's Controversial Teddy Bear Shoot: 'Disgusted and Outraged'

    After Balenciaga included images of children carrying teddy bears in bondage in their holiday ad campaign, Kim Kardashian denounced the brand, with whom she frequently collaborates

  • AP PHOTOS: Bright shops enliven Congo's dark days

    Saturday morning in Goma, the lakeside capital of eastern Congo is as busy as any other day of the week, despite tensions caused by recent fighting between M23 rebels and government forces north of the city. Hundreds of taxi-motorcycles weave through the packed streets of the city on the Rwanda border, as newly arrived Kenyan soldiers make their way to their compound on the outskirts of the city. At a time of tension and economic uncertainty, the bold names and brightly colored storefronts bring a sense of normalcy to residents who have contended with conflict and natural disasters such as volcanic eruptions for decades.

  • Go Quick! Rihanna’s Sexy Lingerie Line Is Up to 55% Off at Amazon for Cyber Monday

    Shop deals as low as $7.

  • Fans are flooding Kim Kardashian's Instagram with comments asking her to denounce Balenciaga amid holiday ad campaign scandal

    Commenters expressed their frustration with Kardashian's "silence" on Instagram posts of her children and her brand's holiday sales.

  • Canada battle past Italy to set up Davis Cup final showdown with Australia

    Felix Auger-Aliassime and Vasek Pospisil won the decisive doubles to seal victory for the Canadians

  • Olivia Wilde Is Reportedly Having a ‘Difficult Time’ With the Harry Styles Breakup

    She reportedly thought they could work through their “issues.”

  • Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Attend Friendsgiving Together

    Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski attended Friendsgiving together and were photographed at Bumble’s chief brand officer, Selby Drummond's home.

  • Prince William And Kate Middleton Are Headed To America. Here's What To Expect.

    The Prince and Princess of Wales are heading to the U.S. this week for the first time since 2014 ― and we have all the details.

  • Democrats Are Ready for GOP to Make Hunter Biden the New Benghazi

    Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via GettyIt’s not Hunter Biden’s scalp they want. Rather, the House GOP caucus is poised to launch a two-year crusade to tarnish President Joe Biden’s character—and lower his poll numbers—just like they did with Hillary Clinton and the Benghazi hearings prior to her 2016 candidacy.But things are different this time around—Democrats aren’t going to assume that voters can see through the partisan bluster, and are mounting a war room operation outside the White

  • 16-year-old confesses over Instagram to fatal shooting, Pennsylvania police say

    A Pennsylvania teen has been charged with murder after he allegedly confessed over Instagram to fatally shooting another child, according to police. The Bensalem Police Department received a 911 call Friday afternoon about a possible homicide, with the caller detailing an Instagram video chat she received from a friend, according to a police press release. The caller told police that the teen who sent the message lived at the Top of the Ridge trailer park in Bensalem, the release states.

  • Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Walk Arm-In-Arm Through NYC

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went to see the Hugh Jackman-led production of The Music Man on Broadway together and shared a little PDA.

  • Kevin Johnson execution: Daughter denied request to watch father die by lethal injection

    A teenager has been denied permission to witness her father die by lethal injection in Missouri after a judge upheld a law that states she is too young. Kevin Johnson, 37, faces execution on Tuesday, 29 November for shooting a police officer in 2005, when he was 19. An emergency lawsuit was filed on behalf of Ms Ramey, now 19, by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father's final moments.

  • Australian Woman Takes Selfies With Baby Quokka

    A couple visiting Rottnest Island in October captured an adorable moment featuring a baby quokka snacking on fresh leaves.Dylan deHaas and his wife Sarah captured the little marsupial nibbling on fresh leaves while his wife got up close and personal for some selfies.DeHaas told Storyful that the couple followed proper etiquette when trying to get closer to the quokkas.“Being respectful we gave them space until they felt comfortable. That’s when we decided to get a few pictures,” deHaas said.Quokkas are naturally curious animals and and are endemic to the island. They are well-known for featuring in pictures with visitors.“They are just the cutest animals!” he said about the little marsupials. “Always looking like they are smiling.” Credit: Dylan deHaas via Storyful

  • Everything About Jennifer Lopez's New Album 'This Is Me...Now'

    Jennifer Lopez released her career defining album This Is Me...Then in 2002, and it appears she has been planning the sequel This Is Me... Now ever since

  • Kim Jong Un's daughter appears in public for second time - raising speculation of a successor in the making

    State media outlet KCNA reported that Mr Kim and his daughter found the crowd "filled with boundless passion and happiness" as they expressed "the highest glory and ardent reverence for him". Mr Kim was quoted as saying: "It is the truth taught by history that only when we become the strongest - not the weak - in the present world where the strength in showdown just decides victory, can we defend the present and future of the country and nation". KCNA said that the workers "hardened their resolve" to carry out the task, "burning their hearts with a single mind to repay the privileges and trust shown by him at any cost".

  • Amazon's Cyber Monday sale includes rare deals on Yeti mugs: Save up to 30%

    Yeti's iconic double-walled tumbler is on sale for 30 per cent off and shoppers say it "lives up to its reputation."

  • Canada eliminated from World Cup with crushing loss to Croatia

    It looked promising early on, but an experienced Croatian side was just too much for Canada in the end.

  • Jordan Kyrou scores in OT, Blues rally to beat Panthers 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues to a 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. St. Louis overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period, tying it on Vladimir Tarasenko's goal with 3:49 left. Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly also scored and Thomas Greiss made 33 saves. Aaron Ekblad, Radko Gudas and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida in the first period and Anton Lundell connected in the second. S

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.