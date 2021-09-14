Kim Kardashian Dressed Like a Superhero for Justin Bieber's Met Gala After Party

Post-Met Gala, Kim Kardashian revealed part of her face after covering all of it in Balenciaga for her red carpet look. The reality star was photographed leaving her hotel in an after party look that had clear superhero vibes. Kardashian paired a form-fitting black catsuit with black mask-like sunglasses. She wore her hair in a long slick ponytail. According to The Sun, Kardashian was en route to Justin Bieber's after party that evening.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Photo credit: Getty Images

Photo credit: Getty Images

Kardashian's faceless Met Gala look, according to TMZ, was partly influenced by her ex Kanye West. Multiple sources said that West “gave Kim the courage to push the envelope with creativity and people's imagination through art.”

Photo credit: Theo Wargo - Getty Images

It comes amid reports yesterday that West unfollowed Kardashian on Instagram (he only follows 13 accounts now), and reporting over the last couple weeks that Kardashian and West are privately working on their relationship to see if they can reconcile.

E! reported in early September that West wants to get back together. Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February, is considering it.

A source explained that Kardashian was “open” to the idea then. “Kim is not rushing the divorce,” the insider said. “She and Kanye are in a good place right now, and she is not on a rushed timeline to push the divorce forward.”

The source added that “Kanye has expressed that he wants her back, and Kim is open to it, but wants to focus first on rebuilding their foundation and friendship back stronger.”

TMZ reported back in late August that Kardashian and West were quietly working on their relationship.

Multiple sources close to the couple told the outlet then that while the divorce is still on, “there actually is a chance they could get back together. They've been spending time together privately and ‘working on rebuilding the foundation of their relationship.’”

You Might Also Like