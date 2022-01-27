Kim Kardashian Deletes Bikini Pic After Fans Call Her Out For Photoshop Fail

Photo credit: Kim Kardashian / Instagram



Kim Kardashian hopped online to show off some bikini beach pics, and fans were quick to notice that part of her leg was missing/stretched in a photo of her flashing a peace sign.

Kim (or someone from her team) noticed the error and deleted the post.

However, they reposted the same pics with the same caption, sans the leg photo.

Comments on the original post included "who Photoshopped her leg like that" and "babe is your leg okay," but apparently Kim (or someone from her team) noticed the error and deleted the post—only to repost the same pics with the same caption, sans the leg photo. It's honestly been a whole journey!

Kim is hardly the first/only person to pPhotoshop her pics on Instagram, and the Kardashians have a long and often hilarious history of editing fails. Some faves? The floating finger in Kim's hair in this pic from a beauty campaign (you'll know it when you see it):

And of course when Khloe and Kylie's feet were Photoshopped onto each other for the family Christmas card:

Anyway, despite deleting and reposting that beach pic, Kim is probably too busy living her best life to care about people calling her out for Photoshop fails.

On top of launching her new Olympics collection for Skims, she's busy casually becoming a lawyer, and also happens to be in the midst of a whirlwind relationship with Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson. In fact, pretty sure these beach photos were taken on the new couples' recent romantic vacation to the Bahamas. So yeah, Kim is out here THRIVING!

