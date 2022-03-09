Kim Kardashian will ‘definitely explain’ Pete Davidson romance on new show

Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter
·2 min read

Kim Kardashian has said viewers will find out the details of her romance with Pete Davidson when the Kardashian’s new reality show airs in April.

The Kardashian family ceased filming their E! reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in June last year before signing a new contract with Disney-owned streaming site Hulu.

The new show, The Kardashians, premiers in the US and the UK on April 14 and will reportedly have a more documentary style feel.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

In an interview with Variety, Kardashian, 41, revealed that although Davidson, 28, will not physically feature in the first series of the new show, viewers will find out “how we met, and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know”.

The pair first sparked dating rumours during an episode of American comedy show Saturday Night Live in October 2021 and since then have frequently been spotted together, but have kept the details of their relationship under wraps.

Kardashian also said that viewers will get an insight into her relationship with her ex-partner Kayne West – now known as Ye – as he features in the first episode of the new show.

Despite growing tensions between the couple, Kardashian confirmed that she will not speak negatively about the father of her four children on the show.

“Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” Kardashian said.

She added: “But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticising privately. I don’t think I would ever criticise the father of my children on my TV show.

“That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good.”

Kim Kardashian and Kayne West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split in February 2021 (PA)

In the new series, viewers will also discover the status of Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

Khloe and Thompson, 30, share a three-year-old daughter, named True.

Earlier this year, Thompson, who will feature on the new Hulu series, admitted that he had fathered a child with another woman.

Speaking about the revelations, Khloe said: “I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about.

“But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”

Khloe, 37, also revealed that all the family members are earning equal pay cheques for their involvement in the new Hulu show.

The youngest daughter of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian told Variety: “We are all equals.”

The Kardashians premiers in the UK on Disney+ on April 14.

