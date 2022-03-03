Kim Kardashian declared legally single in divorce with Ye

US media personality Kim Kardashian (L) and husband US rapper Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
The couple have four children together

Kim Kardashian is a single woman once again after nearly eight years married to Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

In a virtual court hearing on Wednesday, the reality star also officially and legally dropped "West" from her last name.

Kardashian, who filed for divorce from the rapper last year, made the request in December to become legally single.

The former couple must still resolve the division of property and custody of their four children.

Wednesday's ruling - granting Kardashian's request for a "bifurcated divorce" - means that divorce proceedings will be split into two parts - the first settling her legal name and marital status, now resolved, and the second part involving custody and financial assets.

In several sworn statements submitted since December, the 41-year-old beauty and television mogul said she "very much" desired the termination of her marriage.

"I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over," she wrote in a statement last month.

Ye, 44, who was not present for the hearing, had publicly fought the separation and appealed for Kardashian to return to their marriage.

Social media 'distress'

But Kardashian also wrote that his recent social media activity, in which he posted private text messages and attacked her new boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson, had caused "emotional distress".

On Wednesday, the rapper posted a video for his new song Eazy, apparently showing an animated version of Davidson being kidnapped and buried.

At the divorce hearing, a lawyer for Ye pushed for an agreement from Kardashian to waive any marital privilege she might have with a subsequent spouse.

Kardashian and her lawyer called the move "unprecedented" and it was denied by the judge.

The former couple began dating in 2012 and married two years later.

Ye is one of the biggest names in rap music, known for global hits like Stronger, Jesus Walks and Gold Digger. He has also found success as a fashion designer.

Kardashian first found fame in 2007 as the star of reality TV show about her family, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and has since launched fashion and beauty brands.

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na