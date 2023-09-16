Kim Kardashian Dazzles in New Video Showing Off Sparkly Pink Charity Dinner Dress During NYFW

The SKIMS founder wore the glittery look to the Kering Foundation's second annual Caring for Women Dinner in New York City on Tuesday

Raymond Hall/GC Images Kim Kardashian attends Kering's 2nd Annual Caring for Women Dinner on Sept. 12 in New York City.

Kim Kardashian is showing off her dazzling charity dinner look from New York Fashion Week.

The Kardashians star, 42, shared a behind-the-scenes look at the glittery ensemble she wore to the Kering Foundation's second annual Caring for Women Dinner on Tuesday.

In the montage video posted on her Instagram Friday, Kardashian lit up in the dark room as the camera flashes captured the reflecting sparkles of her blush pink crystal-embellished dress from different angles.

The crystals could also be seen twinkling as the reality star walked to the car and posed on the red carpet at the high-end event space The Pool.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images Kim Kardashian attends the Kering Foundation Second Annual Caring For Women Dinner

The glittery gown was not the only bright moment highlighted in the clip, as Kardashian gave a quick look at the 10-carat pear-shaped and 8-carat pink diamond rings from Lorraine Schwartz that she wore along with a pair of 3-carat pink diamond stud earrings.

The day before, the SKIMS founder also shared several images of her stunning ensemble on her Instagram. She captioned the post, “Caring for women 🩷 at the Kering Foundation Gala.”

The series of photos included several snaps of Kardashian in the gown from throughout the night, as well as close-ups of her color-complementary soft glam and her long black hair styled in loose waves.

To round out the carousel, she posted a photo of her on the stairs looking back at the camera with Nicole Kidman, who wore a light blue gown featuring layers of chiffon bows, long black gloves and her hair in a sleek ponytail.

Nicole Kidman/Instagram Kim Kardashian Nicole Kidman Kering at Kering Foundation's second annual Caring for Women Dinner

Khloé Kardashian played on her sister’s caption with a punny comment of her own: “Sharing is caring. Share this dress with me.”



Kim’s hairstylist Chris Appleton followed suit, quipping, “Caring for you in this fit 🔥.”

Salma Hayek, who co-chaired the event with her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault, wrote that Kardashian “looked stunning” and added a pink heart emoji.

Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez also complimented Kardashian in the comments, writing, “Vision 💗💗💗.”

According to a press release for the Kering Foundation Caring for Women Dinner, the event raises funds to benefit non-governmental organizations that address gender-based violence while supporting survivors. Proceeds raised are expected to benefit the Malala Fund, the National Network to End Domestic Violence and the New York City Alliance Against Sexual Assault.



In addition to Hayek and her husband, the event was co-chaired by Oprah Winfrey and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, among others.



