Kim Kardashian Dazzles in Icy Blue Off-the-Shoulder Gown at Her Family's Christmas Eve Party

Kim joined her whole family at the annual bash

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian at family's Christmas Eve party

Kim Kardashian capped off the Christmas season with her elegant ensemble at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party.

The SKIMS founder joined her mom, Kris Jenner, and famous sisters — Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner— in dressing their festive best for the family's annual holiday bash. Kim, 43, hosted the ski-lodge themed event and opted to wear a light-blue floor-length dress with fur and silk details.

The elegant gown didn't stop her from having fun, though. As seen on Paris Hilton's Instagram Story, the long-time friends took a sleigh ride in the snow together at one point in the festive evening.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian at her family's Christmas Eve party

Kim's sleek ensemble was in keeping with the sophisticated outfits she's been rocking all December long. Earlier this month, she stepped out with Kendall, 28, at the grand opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas where the sisters twinned at a private Justin Timberlake concert, wearing all-black looks.

The mom of four wore a formfitting knit dress to the event, while Kendall opted for a slip dress with a plunging neckline.

Kim continued her trend of rocking all-black looks again when she posted a mirror selfie on Instagram of herself in a black bikini captioned, "IDD8ME,” which is a short way of saying "I'd date me."

Related: A Look Back at Kim Kardashian's Christmas Decorations Through the Years

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Despite favoring darker outfits in December, the Kardashians star's holiday spirit has been on full display. Throughout the month, she's shared photos of her over-the-top Christmas decor, including a forest of trees in her bathroom.

On Dec. 18, she shared a series of Instagram Stories giving her followers a tour of her personal holiday wonderland. "This is truly the golden hour for me when my kids are asleep and I get to just appreciate all of my decorations and take some time for myself,” Kim said in one Story.

Story continues

Kim shares her children — North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 — with her ex, Kanye West.

Related: Kim Kardashian Transforms Home Into a Winter Wonderland with Snow-Covered Trees — and Daughter North Loves It!

"The trees outside being all lit and white, and then going into the white tree,” she added in a another Story as she continued showing off her home. “Going to the forest of trees here is just so cool.”

She added: “I’ll show you guys starting from the end just because this will never get old. You guys have no idea, these are all real trees so they smell so amazing and I just love the snow. It truly is heavenly.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.