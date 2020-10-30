Kanye West's Hologram Gift For Kim Kardashian Has Twitter Thinking Of One Man Only

Kim Kardashian sparked a lot of conversation on social media on Thursday night when she revealed that husband Kanye West had made her a hologram of her late father in honour of her 40th birthday.

But after Kim posted footage of the virtual Robert Kardashian (complete with glowing comments about Kanye, naturally), there was only one man on people’s minds: David Schwimmer.

As you may recall, the former Friends star played Robert Kardashian in The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, Ryan Murphy’s TV adaptation of the OJ Simpson trials.

And soon after Kim’s tweet was posted, David Schwimmer’s name began creeping up the list of trending topics...

the plan? create a hologram so lifelike it makes david schwimmer obsolete pic.twitter.com/oXaQM42oTI — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) October 30, 2020

David schwimmer you’re doing amazing sweetie https://t.co/AZyUQixpGX — Jack Manion (@jackmanion) October 30, 2020

OK, but imagine the hologram suddenly going off and David Schwimmer walking out in costume. Now THAT would have been a birthday surprise. — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) October 30, 2020

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. He hired David Schwimmer to reprise his role as my dad! It is so lifelike! We made him perform over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/Zl4xhGhxwq — LadyHaylo🦋 (@ladyhaylo) October 30, 2020

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A compilation of David Schwimmer as Robert Kardashian saying "JUICE." ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/SAt1rNZ9OA — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) October 30, 2020

Kanye could’ve just called up David Schwimmer instead. Would’ve been much cheaper, and a LOT more convincing... pic.twitter.com/N8O0nP4ael — Chris Evangelista 🎃 (@cevangelista413) October 30, 2020

It would’ve been so much cheaper if Kanye just hired David Schwimmer to play her dad. — Mark Ellis (@markellislive) October 30, 2020

I wonder if David Schwimmer is pissed off he didn’t get the gig https://t.co/eFeqhuKHUh — sophie hall-oween 🎃 (@SophLouiseHall) October 30, 2020

David Schwimmer busy or? https://t.co/BwYIthewAB — John E Warren ♿️🤠 (@FloppyAdult) October 30, 2020

My parents never gave me a David Schwimmer hologram for my birthday even once, what gives — Tommy Cap (@tcaporale4) October 30, 2020

David Schwimmer checking out why he’s trending: 👀 pic.twitter.com/TFvVwguOt0 — Alejandro Guerra (@Cinephile420) October 30, 2020

And while we’re on the subject of David Schwimmer, let’s remember one of our favourite news stories of last year...

David Schwimmer is trending and I can’t help but remember the time people thought he was robbing a crate of beer in Blackpool pic.twitter.com/2UDKl01Y5s — CJ 🎥 (@ConnorMoorcroft) October 30, 2020

Robert Kardashian was a criminal defence attorney best known for successfully defending his friend O.J. Simpson against charges that the former football star and actor killed his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman in Los Angeles in 1994.

In a 1996 interview with Barbara Walters, Robert said that he had doubts about Simpson’s innocence.

In Kim K’s video, the hologram version of her dad is seen telling the reality star she is beautiful — and that he watches over his kids and grandkids every day.

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

“I am so proud of the woman you’ve become, Kimberly,” the image says. “The most beautiful thing that I have witnessed is watching you grow your family.”

It’s at that point that he brands Kanye the “most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world”, in a line we suspect the rapper might have written himself, but we can’t be certain...

