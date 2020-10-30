Kanye West's Hologram Gift For Kim Kardashian Has Twitter Thinking Of One Man Only

Kim Kardashian sparked a lot of conversation on social media on Thursday night when she revealed that husband Kanye West had made her a hologram of her late father in honour of her 40th birthday.

But after Kim posted footage of the virtual Robert Kardashian (complete with glowing comments about Kanye, naturally), there was only one man on people’s minds: David Schwimmer.

As you may recall, the former Friends star played Robert Kardashian in The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, Ryan Murphy’s TV adaptation of the OJ Simpson trials.

And soon after Kim’s tweet was posted, David Schwimmer’s name began creeping up the list of trending topics...

And while we’re on the subject of David Schwimmer, let’s remember one of our favourite news stories of last year...

Robert Kardashian was a criminal defence attorney best known for successfully defending his friend O.J. Simpson against charges that the former football star and actor killed his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman in Los Angeles in 1994.

In a 1996 interview with Barbara Walters, Robert said that he had doubts about Simpson’s innocence.

In Kim K’s video, the hologram version of her dad is seen telling the reality star she is beautiful — and that he watches over his kids and grandkids every day.

“I am so proud of the woman you’ve become, Kimberly,” the image says. “The most beautiful thing that I have witnessed is watching you grow your family.”

It’s at that point that he brands Kanye the “most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world”, in a line we suspect the rapper might have written himself, but we can’t be certain...

