Kim Kardashian Confirms if Kourtney Kardashian Got a Chest Tattoo

As Kourtney Kardashian has not been shy about her love for rocker fiancé Travis Barker, the reality TV star has transformed her look, wearing sexy all-black outfits and even matching her manicure to the Blink-182 drummer’s teeth gems. In a recent Instagram post featuring the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, many fans started wondering if the eldest sister took her devotion one step further with a chest tattoo.

One fan sparked the rumor mill on Twitter, writing, “Does @kourtneykardash have a boob tattoo?” Another eagle-eyed fan agreed, saying they “would [have] bet money Travis picked it for her.” Kim Kardashian stepped in for her sister, confirming that Kourtney did not get permanently inked on her breasts, responding, “I don’t think so lol.” Fans of the famous family will rejoice as the new trailer of the forthcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, shows Barker and the Poosh founder’s romantic engagement.

While we wait for the premiere of the new reality series, see the Instagram post in question below.