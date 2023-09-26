Has Kim Kardashian confirmed the buzz cut trend?

Kim has debuted a super short crop for CR Fashion Book (Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian has birthed many beauty and fashion trends over the years, but her latest look might be her most hard-to-sell yet.

Yesterday American Horror Story’s latest star debuted a buzz cut on the cover of CR Fashion Book. Although it looks to be a wig, the reality TV star turned Skims billionaire has gone viral for the provocative, high fashion shoot.

Paired with razor thin eyebrows and Bayonette glasses, the crop had Kardashian looking every bit the style It girl. All the while she’s making a compelling case for this year’s unexpected breakout hairdo.

The buzz cut first started trending this summer in the celebrity sphere when Dune actress Florence Pugh debuted a crop at the Met Gala in May.

Then Emma Corrin supported the cause when they revealed a shaved head at Wimbledon in July. While it’s not an easy style to pull off, their chic styling does make the look feel effortless.

Emma Corrin shows off their freshly shaved head during Wimbledon 2023 (Darren Garrish for Polo Ralph Lauren and British Vogue)

Although the cut has previously had more unsavoury connotations in modern times, from Britney Spears’ 2007 tabloid fronting freshly shaved head to the pandemic-enforced break-down buzz cut - the style actually has a long and storied political history.

The haircut was first popularised through the French Foreign Legion in the 1800s, when it was required for inductees to have their hair cut to about one-half millimetre in length. Then once again in the 1950s when the US military also enforced extremely short induction haircuts.

Of course, skinheads of the 1960s also played a huge role in perpetuating the style and using them as a symbol of working class pride.

However in the 1970s the cut became a symbol of the counter culture, with legends Annie Lennox and Grace Jones famously sporting one (the latter of whom revealed in their memoir that the shaved look helped them to achieve their first orgasm).

Even now, the haircut has remained loyal to its radical roots. During an interview with Radio Times, Pugh explained the reason behind her cut: “I wanted vanity out of the picture. Hollywood is very glamorous—especially for women—and it’s hard for an audience to see past that. Whenever I’ve not needed to be glam or have a full face of makeup, I fight to keep it that way. It helps the audience.”

Story continues

Florence Pugh debuts shaved head at her first Met Gala (AP)

“The only thing that people can look at then is your raw face,” she added. “Even at the beginning of my career, I was always fighting to control my image. It helps me when I’m wearing less makeup because then I’m less of a sparkly thing on screen. I feel like I’m allowed to do ugly faces, like it’s more acceptable.”

Whether Kim is tapping into a punk era, or has been encouraged to herald a new haircut era by editor Carine Roitfeld for her latest cover - we’re here for the buzz.

Just make sure to think about the impending winter cold before taking the plunge, or at the very least, invest in a good hat before stepping anywhere near a set of clippers.