Kim Kardashian Completely Covers Her Face and Body in Black Balenciaga Outfit at 2021 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian is known for her bold fashion choices. So it wasn’t really a shock when she showed up to the 2021 Met Gala covering her entire body, including her face, in an all-black ensemble. For the event, which is often dubbed “the fashion Oscars,” Kim wore a full-body get-up featuring a black face covering that she paired with a body-hugging tunic-length T-shirt, catsuit, elbow-length gloves and jersey boots.

The ‘Keeping Up With Kardashians’ star also took to her Instagram account to share photos of the bold ensemble by Balenciaga, captioning her post with “Balenciaga Met 2021.”

Just this past weekend, Kim was photographed in a head-to-toe leather ensemble by Balenciaga as she arrived in New York City ahead of the Met Gala. Her eerie look included a trench coat along with matching gloves, pants and stiletto boots.

Last month, Kardashian also donned a similar look for ex-husband Kanye West’s second Donda listening event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Earlier this year, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage. According to People magazine, the duo parted ways on an amicable note. The duo started dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013. They tied the knot on May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur, and West, 43, applied for joint custody of their four children — daughters North (seven) and Chicago (two); and sons Saint (five) and Psalm (one).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here