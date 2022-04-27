Kim Kardashian Clarifies Why She Photoshopped Niece True Over Stormi: 'It Wasn't the Aesthetic'

Khloe Kardashian Appears to Confirm Rumors That True Thompson’s Disneyland Photos Were Altered

Kim Kardashian/Instagram. Inset: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kim Kardashian is revealing the truth behind her photoshop rumors.

The SKIMS founder, 41, admitted on Wednesday that she did in fact photoshop her niece True's face onto the body of niece Stormi, 4, in photos from a trip to Disneyland shared on her page in December 2021.

At the time, Kim shared photos that seemingly showed her daughter Chicago, 4, and Khloé Kardashian's daughter True, 4, at the amusement park.

"Ugh this one needs some serious explaining," Kim writes on her Instagram Story Wednesday alongside a screenshot of a news story from January that pointed out the inconsistencies in her Disneyland photos.

Khloé, 37, was first to admit that the pictures were altered earlier this month after she told her followers she was taking True to Disneyland "for the first time" and fans pointed out the previous photos of True at the park.

In Kim's admission on Wednesday, she attributed her Instagram grid "aesthetic" as the reason why she wanted to edit the photos.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Appears to Confirm Rumors That She Photoshopped Daughter True's Disneyland Pics

"OK OK sooooo you know I am all about my aesthetic! And my IG grid is pink and blue lately. Isn't it so cute and well planned out!" she writes alongside a picture of her Instagram page.

"The original pics were Stormi!" she confesses, sharing the original, unedited photo. "However I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said 😭 she wasn't really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that! But it wasn't going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly 💕"

"It wasn't the aesthetic I was going for and I can own up to that!" she continues, posting more of real photos from their Disneyland trip. "You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul And I will be dammed[sic] if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid. So thank you True for taking one for the team! 😂"

Story continues

Kim adds that she "didn't think it would be that big of a deal if her own mom questioned if I snuck her to Disneyland for the first time."

khloe kardashian

khloe kardashian/Instagram

True had her actual first trip to Disneyland earlier this month when Khloé celebrated her daughter's birthday with a special family trip to the theme park in Anaheim.

Khloé then admitted to the editing fail when one user tweeted out a screenshot of Kim's Disneyland post with True's photoshopped face and wrote, "The people have questions."

"Welllppp I f—d this one up," Khloé wrote on Twitter before changing the subject to her family's new Hulu series, The Kardashians.

"Anyways….. let's focus on something else 😂 Our show airs in a few days 🤣," she teased.

Nevertheless, True and her mom appeared to have fun during their Disneyland visit. In the Instagram videos, the tot told Khloé that she was having an "amazing" time.

True and her cousins expressed excitement over characters like Woody from Toy Story and a real-life Moana. She also appeared to enjoy the Dumbo and "It's a Small World" rides, smiling for the camera at each attraction.