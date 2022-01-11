Kim Kardashian is Chicago West's twin in new Instagram pic

Photo credit: Instagram /Kim Kardashian

Time and time again, Kim Kardashian and Chicago West look more like twins than mother and daughter, and the 41-year-old's latest picture is no exception.

Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West share four children - North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two - and any time Kim shares a photo of her second daughter, everyone says the same thing.

No, not just how cute Chi is (although that, too), but how similar their facial expressions are. This time around it's a photo of Kim that looks like the spitting image of her three year old.

"🖤" Kim wrote to her 278million followers, alongside a gallery of pictures of her. In them, she's wearing a low cut black bodysuit with baggy black jeans and pointed heels.

But seriously, her face! Is! Exactly! Like! Chicago's!

Before Christmas, Kim shared a photo of Chi with a candy cane with the caption, "Chicago trying to convince me she’s allowed to have this candy cane 😂😍" The comments were full of fans praising their likeness.

"She’s your twin 👯♀️" one comment read, while another put, "Definitely your twin." Someone else said, "Your twin ❤️❤️❤️ so beautiful" and "She's looking like Kim more."



We're going to need a twinning photoshoot of these two, asap.

