Kim Kardashian chats with Bari Weiss about 'ridiculous' cancel culture

Kim Kardashian. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian doesn't buy into the idea of "cancel culture" — in fact, according to a new interview between the influencer and journalist Bari Weiss, she believes the concept to be "the most ridiculous thing."

When asked about instances of accusations of cultural appropriation, Kardashian first explained that "even if I know my intentions are good," she never wants to take such charges lightly, referencing as an example how she quickly changed the name of her shapewear company from Kimono to SKIMS following backlash.

"Still," she said, "if I worried about every last thing that someone said and I had to try to change it, then I would never be me. Anyone wouldn't be them!"

"That's why I think cancel culture is the most ridiculous thing," Kardashian continued, "because I really do believe ... in rehabilitation and freedom of speech. I've never really been into cancel culture."

"If we cancel someone for something that they had done or said in their past, then we're not inviting them into the conversation to really understand," she went on, noting it, of course, "depends on the situation." In some instances, she explained, "I don't really care what people think about me, but there's some times where I say, 'OK, I completely understand how you would feel like this is disrespectful, and I will absolutely change this.'"

"I always own up to the mistakes that I make and I try not to make them again," the mogul added. "But I think if you don't have these conversations with people, how are they ever going to change something that isn't right?"

Read the full interview between Kardashian and Weiss here.

You may also like

Workers at factory destroyed by tornado say they were threatened with firing if they left

Let's pre-emptively stop pretending the metaverse is impressive

5 cartoons about Russia's looming invasion of Ukraine