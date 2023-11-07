Kim Kardashian Channels '90s Supermodel Realness at the 2023 CFDA Awards: See Her Bombshell Look

The TV star and SKIMS founder is on hand to present the CFDA Fashion Icon Award award to her close friend Serena Williams

The theme was “iconic” for Kim Kardashian at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Kardashian channeled her inner '90s supermodel as she hit the carpet for the awards on Monday in New York City in head-turning style.

The TV star and mogul commanded the red carpet in an open-back, black Chrome Hearts halter gown covered with the label's cross motif.

She completed the look with the ultimate bombshell glam including a messy updo with face-framing tendrils (reminiscent of Pamela Anderson's go-to look in the '90s) plus smokey eye makeup, overlined-lips and long black nails.

Kardashian is on hand at Monday's ceremony to present the fashion icon award to Serena Williams — the first athlete to receive the honor. The award’s previous winners include Naomi Campbell, Zendaya and Rihanna.



The reality star and SKIMS founder is a CFDA winner herself, having won the inaugural fashion innovation award in 2022. Gwyneth Paltrow received the award this year for the advancements made by her wellness company Goop.

While Kardashian may be presenting the fashion icon award to Williams, her inclusion in the night’s ceremonies speak to her icon status, as well. The star has wowed the fashion industry by daring to wear innovative looks, on and off the red carpet.

Kardashian’s 2021 Met Gala look, for example, made headlines for covering her entirely from head to toe — which should have rendered her unrecognizable.

"No logo, no face, but everyone knows it's her,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. The source credited then-husband Kanye West for empowering Kardashian to take risks with her fashion.

Kardashian’s bold looks have catapulted her in the fashion world, including a "dripping" Mugler dress, Marilyn Monroe’s sparkly gown and one of SKIMS’ recent releases — a bra with artificial nipples.

The CFDA Fashion Awards are an annual event hosted by the Council of Fashion Designers of America. This year, the star-studded awards ceremony is hosted by Anne Hathaway. The night’s other presenters include Demi Moore and Ayo Edebiri.

