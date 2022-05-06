Kim Kardashian Changes into Second Marilyn Monroe Dress After the Met Gala — See The Photos

kim kardashian, marilyn monroe

It's a full time job keeping up with Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe Met Gala content.

The mogul revealed on Instagram Friday that she changed into another iconic gown from Marilyn Monroe's private collection — the emerald sequin Norman Norell dress that the late screen icon wore to the Golden Globes in 1962.

"To top off my night after The Met, I had the honor of changing into Marilyn Monroe's Norman Norell dress that she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962 —where she received the Henrietta Award For World Film Favorite," Kardashian shared alongside photos of the gown. "In my quest to find the Jean Louis hand beaded dress that I wore to the gala, I discovered @heritageauctions owned Marilyn's iconic green sequined gown."

"Further into my research I found out that the owner of the Golden Globe that she received that evening was non other than my friend @jeffleatham. I saw this all as a sign the way that all of the stars aligned," she added.

Kardashian concluded that it will "forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way, on such a special night" while thanking Leatham (celebrity florist and Kardashian family fried), Heritage Auctions and Barbara Zweig.

It remains unclear whether or not Kardashian actually wore Monroe's original gown, or a replica.

In an earlier interview with Vogue, the star revealed she had a "replica" of Monroe's 1962 Golden Globes dress, adding, "I think I might just wear that one to eat pizza in my hotel room."

Monroe historian Scott Fortner, who boasts one of the world's largest private collections of the late star's personal property, took to his Instagram account to question if the green dress was actually the original.

"Who is it that actually owns Marilyn's 1962 Golden Globes gown? First you say it was @juliens_auctions then you updated your post to say it was @heritageauctions," the account shared on Friday.

"But I think you think we forgot that you said you have a replica of it yourself, as quoted in your May 2 interview with @voguemagazine," it added.

Following the event, Kardashian has received some criticism from critics for wearing Monroe's iconic dress to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala.

Fortner told PEOPLE there was "cause for concern" after Kardashian stepped out in the Jean Louis-designed dress, which Ripley's Believe It or Not! in Orlando, Fla. bought at auction for $4.81 million in 2016.

"While I understand the appeal of wanting to wear such an iconic gown, it can't be dismissed or overlooked that anyone other than Marilyn Monroe wearing the famous 'Happy Birthday Mr. President' dress might be cause for concern for several reasons," says Fortner, adding, "The dress was custom-made for Marilyn Monroe. It's not an off-the-rack garment. It was created by Academy Award-winning designer Jean Louis, who had designed costumes for Marilyn's final two films: The Misfits and Something's Got to Give."