Kim Kardashian wore face shield and gloves to change Kanye's sheets when he had COVID-19

Kim Karsdashian West has revealed she wore a face shield and gloves to change husband Kanye West’s bed sheets when he had coronavirus.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed she was alone at home with the rapper and her four children - North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two and 16-month-old Psalm - as she nursed him through COVID-19 earlier this year.

Kardashian West, 39, told Grazia magazine: “Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on. It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help.

“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so unknown.

“Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”

The reality star said her 43-year-old hip-hop star and fashion designer husband tested positive for COVID-19 around the same time that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson revealed that they had it in mid-March.

West told Forbes magazine in July that he had had coronavirus in February. He later tested negative for the virus in March.

Kardashian West and her family spent lockdown at their remote ranch in Wyoming, a world away from the busy social diary she is used to living in Los Angeles, New York and Paris.

Speaking about the effect of the global pandemic and the changes it imposed on people’s everyday lives she said: “I’m the type of person that respects the process that respects what’s going on in the world.”

Kardashian West added: “Maybe our planet needed a break.”

The Kardashian family recently realised that their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians will end next year.

But a new series is about to begin, with early episodes compiled from footage they all shot on the smartphones from home during lockdown.

Kardashian West said: “If anything, it’ll be really interesting to see what all of us were doing during the pandemic. We were so scared and cautious and we shared every moment of that. Having to be with four kids and not have their friends or their routines and no help. It was a very different side of us that I don’t think anyone’s really seen.”

Meanwhile. the true value of Kanye West’s fortune has been revealed by Business Insider.

The rapper recently claimed to be worth $5bn (£3.85bn) after signing a 10 year deal with Gap.

However, his personal financial disclosure forms filed with the Federal Election Commission - as required by all candidates running for public office - have been published as a result of his plans to run for President earlier this year.

West values three of his companies at $50m (£38.5) each and says his partnerships with Adidas and Nike are worth a combined $30m to $75m (£23m to £57m).

He also disclosed he has up to $100m (£77m) of debt, mostly from mortgages.