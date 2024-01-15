Kim Kardashian Celebrates 'Smart, Sweet, Silly and So Lovable' Daughter Chicago's 6th Birthday

The SKIMS CEO shares her four kids with ex Kanye West

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Chicago West and Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's daughter is another year older!

On Monday, the SKIMS CEO celebrated her daughter Chicago's sixth birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram. Sharing a few photos from their recent holiday party, the mom of four poses with her younger daughter, who wears a pale blue dress that matches her mom's.

The mother-daughter duo can also be seen wandering through the party together, with Kim holding a drink in one hand and her daughter's hand in the other.

"Happy 6th Birthday Chicago! I honestly didn’t know too much about what raising a Capricorn girl would be like but you make it so easy and fun and silly!!!" the proud mom wrote in her caption.

"I can already see the determination and ambition you have within you. You are so smart, sweet, silly and so lovable to everyone around you especially your cousins! It’s magical to see you all together and all the love that exists between the tribe."

"I love you so much Chi Chi and can’t believe you are 6 years old! 🩷 I’m so so so happy to be your mommy!" she ended the post.

Kim shares her little girl with ex Kanye West. The former couple is also parents to daughter North, 10, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4.

On Friday, Kim posted an early birthday message for her daughter ahead of her actual birthday on Monday.

Sharing a joint selfie of her and Chicago, Kardashian wrote on Instagram, “It’s someone’s birthday sooooon ♾️.”

In the snap, the Kardashians star flashed her famous pout while embracing Chicago as the mom-and-daughter duo wore matching black tank tops.

Kim also reposted a photo collage of her and Chicago from a fan page on her Instagram Story as she continued to celebrate her youngest daughter.

