Kim Kardashian Celebrates Caitlyn Jenner and Late Dad Robert Sr. for Father’s Day: ‘Best to Ever Do It'

'The Kardashians' star said she "wouldn't be me" without her father and former stepfather in a sweet Instagram tribute

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kourtney and Kim Kardashian with Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner

Kim Kardashian is praising the father figures who raised her.

On Monday, the SKIMS founder, 42, celebrated her late dad Robert Kardashian and her former stepdad Caitlyn Jenner with a sweet Father’s Day tribute.

"Best to ever do it! I wouldn’t be me if it weren’t for you two,” wrote The Kardashians star alongside a carousel of cute throwback pictures of her father and Jenner, 73.

“Thank you. Happy Fathers Day,” she added in the caption.

Caitlyn’s daughter and Kim’s sister Kendall Jenner showed her appreciation for the post, simply posting a holding back tears emoji in the comments section.



Two of the photos in the carousel showed Robert Sr. and Caitlyn in attendance at the same event and posing with Kim and her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian. In the separate snapshots, Kim and Kourtney, 44, wear black and gray dresses as they stand on either side of Robert Sr. and Caitlyn in front of a balloon arch.

Other pictures show Caitlyn with her arms wrapped around a younger Kim, while the final shot in the carousel shows a family portrait featuring Robert Sr., Kim, Kourtney, mom Kris Jenner and siblings Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian.

Robert Sr., who was O.J. Simpson's defense attorney, died in September 2003, two months after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He was 59.



Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner

Kris and Robert Sr. were married for 13 years until their divorce in March 1991. She then went on to marry Caitlyn the following month. Their divorce was finalized in 2015.

Back in February, Kim honored her dad on what would have been his 79th birthday by sharing a video compilation of family clips and pictures on her Instagram Story with the caption, "The most beautiful star in the sky 🤍🕊️."

One sweet clip showed the lawyer kissing Kim on her forehead, while another snapshot showed the proud dad posing with his three daughters during an Easter egg hunt.



Kim Kardashian/Instagram Caitlyn Jenner, Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian

Kim is currently trying to follow in her father's footsteps by studying to become a lawyer. After passing the baby bar exam in December 2021, she wrote on Twitter, "I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner."



"I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn't pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!" she added.



Kim Kardashian/Instagram Robert Sr. Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian

In April, Kim said she would consider giving up reality TV and being in front of the camera to be a full-time lawyer.

"I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time," she said while speaking at the TIME100 Summit. "The journey just really opened up my eyes so much. It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done.”



