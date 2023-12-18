Kim Kardashian Calls Khloé a 'Hypocrite' After Catching Baby Tatum with Shoes on the Couch - and Khloé Responds

The sisters playfully exchanged jabs on Instagram over one of Khloé's biggest pet peeves

Kim Kardashian/Instagram; Kevin Mazur/WireImage Tatum's shoe on the couch (L), Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian (R)

Kim Kardashian is calling out her sister on letting her kids break a rule.

The humorous back-and-forth between the SKIMS co-founder, 43, and sister Khloé Kardashian began with the Good American co-founder, 39, posting a short video of son Tatum, 16 months, and daughter True, 5, on the couch.

While True was in the zone, enjoying time on her tablet with her headphones, the toddler tumbled around next to his sister, who kept her hand out to keep him from falling off the couch. What the siblings' aunt noticed about the photo, however, was that Tatum was wearing sneakers as he played around on the furniture.

"WOW WOW WOW what a hypocrite @khloekardashian is!!!! I want to see if anyone knows why???" she wrote as she reposted the photo to her own Instagram Story on Sunday.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian calls Khloé a hypocrite

Kim then posted subsequent stories hilariously zooming in closer and closer on her nephew's shoes on the couch.

The mom of four went on to post bits of articles where she was criticized for putting her shoes on the couch, citing different scenes from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, including one where Khloé yells at her for doing so.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian explaining shoes on the couch

Acknowledging a comment that asks if Kris Jenner ever taught them not to do that, Kim wrote, "Nope! Can't ever remember @krisjenner teaching us this! How did @khloekardashian learn this skill I wonder and why did she forget to pass it on?????"

Khloé shared some of Kim's rant with her own commentary in her response on her Instagram Story, writing, "OMG you are insane! lol!"

As for Tatum's shoes on the couch, she countered, "These are brand new shoes lady! You're sick." On one of the close-ups, she added, "Brand f------ new!!!"

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian criticizes Kim over her shoes on the couch

Sharing a slide where Kim confirms that she now keeps shoes off the couch "now that I have nice couches," Khloé wrote, "I really feel like you understand the nastiness of this habit!! So I feel good about this."

Earlier in the weekend, Khloé posted a video to her Instagram of herself and Tatum on the ground as she taught him how to clean the floor.

"Good job..." Khloé said to her son in the video while he uses a paper towel to wipe something off the ground. "Yay!"

"We are never too young to start cleaning 🧼 my little man will know how to do it all," Khloé wrote in her caption.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian responds to Kim

Khloé shares her son Tatum and her daughter True, 5, with ex Tristan Thompson.

Earlier this month, the mom of two got into the holiday spirit as she snapped a sweet picture of her two kids and their cousin Dream, 7, in matching Christmas pajamas.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian shoes on couch conclusion

After the three kids posed for a photo together, they all got in on a dance party. The three danced around Khloé's beautifully decorated home to a mix of songs from the Sing 2 soundtrack before switching over to Christmas classics.

"The MOST magical time of year!!! We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves 🎄🎄 🤶🏼🤶🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼♥️♥️🎄🎄 pajamas: @zipnbear," the proud mom captioned photos from the night.



