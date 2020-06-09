Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West Her 'King' as She Celebrates His 43rd Birthday

Kim Kardashian West has a special message for her "king," husband Kanye West, on his 43rd birthday.

Kim shared several photos of Kanye to Instagram on Monday, writing in the caption alongside a pair of snaps featuring the couple, "Happy Birthday to my King."

On her Instagram Story, the mother of four thanked her husband of six years for staying true to himself.

"Happy birthday babe!" she wrote on one slide, adding in another, "thank you for always being you and never letting the world change who you are!"

"Life wouldn't be the same without you!" she added, following up the sweet message with two silly photos of the rapper with their 4-year-old son, Saint.

Kim, 39, and Kanye also share daughters North, who turns 7 this month, and Chicago, 2, and son Psalm, 13 months.

Earlier on Monday, Kris Jenner wished her son-in-law a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday @kanyewest!!" Jenner, 64, wrote in a tweet, sharing several photos with the "Jesus Walks" singer. "You are an amazing son, father, husband, uncle, brother and friend... thank you for being such a special and important part of our family... I love you very much."

Kanye's birthday comes just days after he joined demonstrators in his hometown of Chicago to protest against policy brutality and systemic racism in the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd, who died on May 25 in police custody after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground for nearly nine minutes with a knee on the unarmed man's neck, despite his repeated cries of "I can't breathe."

In addition to marching in Chicago, Kanye established a 529 college savings plan to fully cover tuition for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna, a representative for the rapper previously confirmed to PEOPLE. He also donated $2 million to support the families of and the legal funds for Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

On May 30, Kim issued a statement in support of Black Lives Matter.

"For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage, but the privilege I am afforded by the color of my skin has often left me feeling like this is not a fight that I can truly take on as my own," the SKIMS founder wrote.

"Not today, not anymore," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star continued. "Like so many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am infuriated and I am disgusted. I am exhausted by the heartbreak I feel seeing mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children suffering because their loved one was murdered or locked away unjustly for being black."

"Even though I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it feels like to try to survive in a world plagued by systemic racism, I know I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long," she concluded, encouraging her followers to support a Color of Change petition (which called for the officers present at Floyd's death in Minneapolis to be arrested and charged with murder).

Since Kim's post, all four officers have been fired and arrested. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, and his charge was upgraded last week to include second-degree unintentional murder and manslaughter. He has not entered a plea, and will return to court on June 29.

The other officers who were present, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter.

