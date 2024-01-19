Kim Kardashian Calls 6-Year-Old Daughter Chicago ‘My Twin’ in Side-by-Side Photos

'The Kardashians' star shares her little girl with her ex-husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian and daughter Chicago West

Like mother, like daughter!

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian proved just how much her daughter Chicago, 6, is her mini-me with a post on Instagram.

Calling her daughter, “My twin,” the SKIMS founder, 43, shared a post on her Instagram Story featuring side-by-side photos of her and Chicago at similar ages. In Kardashian’s throwback snap, she sports a similar expression to her little girl, whose hair has been styled into space buns.

Kardashian’s post comes after she celebrated her daughter turning 6 on Monday.

The Kardashians star shared a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram and posted a series of snaps of the mother-daughter duo at the Kardashian-Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party, which was hosted by Kim.

"Happy 6th Birthday Chicago! I honestly didn’t know too much about what raising a Capricorn girl would be like but you make it so easy and fun and silly!!!" the proud mom wrote in her caption.

"I can already see the determination and ambition you have within you. You are so smart, sweet, silly and so lovable to everyone around you especially your cousins! It’s magical to see you all together and all the love that exists between the tribe."

"I love you so much Chi Chi and can’t believe you are 6 years old! 🩷 I’m so so so happy to be your mommy!" she concluded the post.

The following day, Kim also shared shots from Chicago’s Bratz-themed birthday party, which included a heart-shaped birthday cake and her very own pink fashion runway, which she strutted down with her cousin Dream Kardashian.

Kim shares her little girl with ex-husband Kanye West. The former couple is also parents to daughter North, 10, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4.



Read the original article on People.