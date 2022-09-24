Kim Kardashian Buys New Malibu Mansion, But Will Keep Her $60 Million Hidden Hills Home: Source

Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kim Kardashian is now the owner of a new Malibu estate, but she is keeping her family home in Hidden Hills.

The SKIMS founder, 41, made the purchase this month, and a source told PEOPLE about her plans for the Malibu villa.

"The Malibu house is just a beach house. She is not selling her Hidden Hills house," they said.

A second source said of her motivation for the purchase, "Kanye's home is very close [to the Hidden Hills house] and this is another way for her to have her autonomy." In 2021, West purchased a property across the street from Kardashian's primary residence.

Kardashian and her ex-husband purchased the Hidden Hills mansion for a reported $20 in 2014, though due to elaborate renovations, Kris Jenner tweeted in 2018 that it is now worth $60 million. Kardashian still resides there with their children North, 9, Saint, 6½, Chicago, 4½, and Psalm, 3.

Kardashian and West worked with architect Axel Vervoordt to create a unique all-white interior for the house which has an incredibly spare style often compared to a monastery or museum. The property took three years to complete before the family moved in in 2017.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Gives SKKN BY KIM Office Tour — Including Glam Rooms, Amphitheater and Photo Studio

Kim Kardashian and her children celebrate Easter
Kim Kardashian and her children celebrate Easter

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

West explained at the time of his purchase of the $4.5 million property across the street that he did it to be around their kids more.

"My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That's why I even got the house," West explained during an interview with Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked. "[It was] flipped into there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

In addition to the aforementioned property, West purchased a beachfront Malibu property for nearly $60 million in 2021, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

RELATED: Kanye West on Why He Bought House Across from Kim Kardashian: 'Nothing Is Gonna Keep Me from My Children'

West also purchased a $14 million ranch in Greybull, Wyoming in 2020 as well as a different $14 million ranch in Cody, Wyoming, one of which he has since re-listed.

As for Kardashian, she has been trying to sell two other California properties. This month, the reality star re-listed her brutalist three-bedroom, four-bathroom condominium in Calabasas that she once used as an office for SKIMS for $3.5 million. She also listed a ranch house near her main property for $5.3 million.

