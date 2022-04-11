Kim Kardashian Is Busy Taking Selfies in Latest Balenciaga Campaign

YeEun Kim
·1 min read

Balenciaga has been killing the social media game lately, having recently debuted a series of surrealist short-form videos that went viral on TikTok and Instagram. Now, the fashion house reconnects with its muse Kim Kardashian to introduce its latest campaign.

The reality star and SKIMS founder does some of the things she does best in the short clip -- texting and taking selfies. As she plays around with her phone, she shows off her sporty fit featuring a cropped Political Campaign zip-up hoodie and pink spandex Pantaleggings. She completes her look with the Le Cagole XS Shoulder Bag, one of the hottest designer purses right now.

The visuals come shortly after images and videos starring Kat Zhang and BFRND in the same campaign series. Peep the visuals shot by Stef Mitchell above and below.

A post shared by Balenciaga ? (@balenciaga)

A post shared by Balenciaga ? (@balenciaga)

