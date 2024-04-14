Kim Kardashian Brings the Heat in a Sultry All-White Look at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony

Kardashian is presenting at the star-studded event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Kim Kardashian at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian is trading her swimwear for formalwear.

After a trip to Turks and Caicos with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, the SKIMS founder headed back to Los Angeles to attend the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony.

The mom of four, 43, arrived at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Saturday, April 13, in a white, curve-hugging look. Kim's shimmery, floor-length gown featured a bandage structure with a criss-cross halter neckline, small slits on the sides at the waist and and an open back.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock Kim Kardashian at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Los Angeles

She completed her ensemble with towering clear platform heels, a wet-look hairstyle, dark, glossy makeup and a black manicure on her nails.



Kevin Winter/Getty Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian attend the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Los Angeles

Kim was joined on the red carpet by her mom, Kris Jenner, who wore an all-black suit featuring a tailored jacket with a flared waist and sleeves. Kris, 68, sported a sheer mesh blouse underneath, and accessorized with black stilettos.



Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Kris Jenner at the 10th Breakthrough Prize

This year’s Breakthrough Prize awards ceremony, which commemorates the research achievements of the world’s top scientists, is hosted by James Corden. Presenters include Robert Downey Jr., Regina King, Brie Larson and Rob Lowe.

Kim last hit the red carpet on March 10 at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. Always one to make a style statement, the reality star wore a custom white version of Balenciaga's CB Diamond dress, which made headlines for resembling an incredibly chic napkin.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Kim Kardashian in custom Balenciaga at the 2024 "Vanity Fair" Oscars afterparty

The American Horror Show: Delicate actress has also been spotted at a few Lakers basketball games where one of her recent courtside designer looks generated a lot of style buzz — particularly after she placed an Hermès Birkin crocodile-print bag worth over $55,000 on the ground.

For her recent beach vacation, Kim brought Western chic (and a bit of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter flair) to the beach in a snake-print bikini and cowboy hat, and even served "cake boss" vibes in a cheeky suit, which made for the ultimate Instagram thirst trap — at least, according to her sister Khloe.

