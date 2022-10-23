Kim Kardashian’s birthday celebrations aboard Kylie Jenner’s private jet cut short by harsh winds

Kim Kardashian’s 42nd birthday celebrations in Las Vegas were cut short after her half-sister Kylie Jenner’s private jet was forced to return to Calabasas because of harsh weather conditions.

The SKIMS mogul documented the night, which ended with a visit to US burger chain In-N-Out on her Instagram story on Saturday (22 October).

Video clips shared with her 332 million followers showed her boarding Jenner’s $70m (£61m) private jet dressed in a silver bra top with matching silver trousers. She accessorised with a chunky silver choker necklace bearing a large diamond cross.

She was joined by a large group of friends and her younger sister, Khloe, and mother Kris Jenner.

Aboard the plane, the group were welcomed with lavish goodie bags and personalised cocktails, including a “Kiki Rita” featuring half-sister Kendall’s 818 tequila.

Kardashian revealed the group were on their way to Las Vegas to have dinner at Italian restaurant Carbone and watch Usher in residency.

However, their plans were cut short after harsh winds prevented them from landing.

Kim Kardashian on Instagram (Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

“The plane couldn’t land due to the wind so looks like our Carbone party and Usher concert isn’t happening and we are heading back home,” Kardashian wrote in an update.

The group returned to Calabasas and opted to eat dinner at In-N-Out instead. In one video, the reality TV star films her makeup and outfit while a server reads her order back to her.

Elsewhere on social media, Kardashian marked her 42nd birthday by creating a joint TikTok with her eldest daughter, North, 9.

The playful video, which was captioned “Mom’s birthday TikTok” showed the mother and daughter lip-syncing Becky Hill and David Guetta’s “Remember” while Kardashian lay in bed.

Kardashian also has another daughter, Chicago, four, and two sons, Saint, six, and Psalm, three – all of whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.