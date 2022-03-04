Kim Kardashian Was Biker-Chic in Balenciaga for Her First Public Event Since Becoming Legally Single

Kim Kardashian

A day after a judge declared her legally single amid her ongoing divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian stepped out for her first public event in an outfit that might've been sending a secret message.

For the opening of Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood on Thursday evening, Kim went full-on biker-chic in a black leather Balenciaga moto jacket with shoulder and elbow pads, matching gloves, and skintight leggings with built-in stiletto boots. She accessorized with sporty silver sunglasses and a tiny croc-embossed handbag. Her dark hair was slicked-back in a tight bun and complemented by natural, nude makeup.

Kim Kardashian

While her look was without a doubt very Kim K., there may be more than what meets the eye. Motorcycles and moto-adjacent style is often associated with freedom and independence, a desire to take risks and live boldly, which is fitting considering Kardashian's new single status.

At the event, a source revealed that Kim was in "great spirits," despite her divorce drama. "Kim got to the Revolve Social Club before it was open. She was in great spirits," a source tells People. "Someone commented on her outfits and she replied, 'I remember every outfit I've ever worn.'" Once inside, she stopped by the 818 Tequila booth (her sister Kendall Jenner's tequila company), and ordered a 'Berry-Mint-Kenny' drink.

Earlier this week, a separate insider told People that Kim was "relieved" that a judge granted her request to be ruled legally single. "Kim has considered herself single for a while," the source said. "She is relieved that it's official though. She isn't looking back and wants everything about the divorce to be final." They continued, "She is in a very happy place right now. It's taken her months to get to this point. She feels good about life." Following the outcome of the former couple's bifurcation hearing, Kim made it Instagram official and removed "West" from her name on the social media platform.