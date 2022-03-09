Kim Kardashian Has the "Best Advice" for Women Who Want Success

Kim Kardashian is one of the most successful women in Hollywood, and her strong work ethic definitely has a lot to do with it. It's how she's managed to build an empire for herself and her family, who has managed to stay relevant and influential for over a decade despite the criticism and backlash.

These days, the entrepreneur is busier than ever. She has a new reality TV show on the way, she's working to become a lawyer and she has multiple businesses thriving, one of them being SKIMS, which recently doubled its value over the course of nine months. It's safe to say Kardashian is quite the expert, making her adequate to give advice.

"I have the best advice for women in business," she told Variety in a new interview. "Get your f--king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

With fame and success comes a lot of hate, but ignoring it is all part of her process. "Who gives a f--k," she said. "We focus on the positive. We work our asses off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives -- and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you."

The KKW Beauty founder added she's simply being "factual": "With all respect, and with love, I’m not, like, being a bitch."

Her accomplishments regarding prison reform are what helped boost her overall confidence. "When I went to the White House and was able to get someone released from prison, that was the biggest moment for me where I realized I can make a difference," she explained. "Am I exhausted? Yes, of course, but I’ve come too far. You hear about a case, and it’s someone’s life that you can help for the better, and then you get re-motivated again. It’s an ongoing cycle."

Read Kardashian's full interview with Variety here.