Kim Kardashian believed 'Kourtney would find her dead' after Paris robbery

From Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian broke down into tears during an interview with David Letterman as she spoke about being robbed in Paris and said that she believed Kourtney would find her dead.

Kim appeared on an episode of the third series of David Letterman's Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs to Introduction, where she spoke about the incident in 2016 where she was robbed at gun point in a Paris hotel room during fashion week.

Kim explained how she heard the sound of people "stomping up the stairs," and felt "immediate panic" as she believed "someone was there to get [her]".

She recalled how the intruders broke into her room after she tried to call the police and they demanded she hand over the engagement ring Kanye had given her. She broke down in tears as she detailed the moment where the intruders "grabbed her" when she was wearing only a dressing gown.

"I was like, 'OK, this is the time I’m gonna get raped. Like deal, this is gonna happen, just prepare yourself.'

"So, I did and then - I don’t know why I’m crying, I’ve talked about this before - and then he tied me up with handcuffs and zip-ties and then duct tape and duct-taped my mouth and my eyes."

View photos Photo credit: Netflix More

"I kept on thinking about Kourtney," she Kim continued. "I kept on thinking, like, she’s gonna come home and I’m gonna be dead in the room and she’s gonna be traumatised for the rest of her life."

Kim stated that the robbery made her "really paranoid," for some time after the attack and for roughly a year she had "half a dozen" security guards outside her house, but it was only after the intruders were arrested that police discovered they had been following the KUWTK star for "two years leading up until this moment".

View photos Photo credit: My Next Guest Needs no Introduction - Netflix More

"I didn't know that they had someone at the elevators, someone at the front, someone that moved the camera, someone that broke the door, someone in the getaway car," she explained. "There was a whole team of people that had planned this."

Series 3 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction lands on Netflix on Wednesday 21st October.

SIGN UP TO NETFLIX NOW





You Might Also Like