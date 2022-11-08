Kim Kardashian’s Beats Earbuds Are Back in Stock, Just in Time for Gift-Giving Season

kim kardashian beats fit pro - Credit: Beats

Kim Kardashian is expanding her empire — this time throwing her nude-colored hat in the tech game with a trio of Beats Fit Pro earbuds.

The “Beats x Kim” collection, as it’s called, reimagines the Beats Fit Pro earbuds in three quintessentially-Kim colors: Moon (light), Dune (medium), and Earth (deep). Just like Kardashian’s clothing brand, SKIMS, the Kim K Special Edition Fit Pro earbuds modernize the headphone space with minimal colors, and let wearers “express their identity through color by creating monochromatic or contrasted looks,” per Beats.

Released in August, the Beats x Kim collection quickly sold out online, with some resale sites selling the buds for a 50% markup. But we’ve spotted the Beats x Kim Kardashian earbuds back in stock and available on Amazon for just $199 here.

“I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement,” says Kardashian, in a press release. “This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality.”

As part of the launch, Beats released a campaign video with Kardashian explaining her inspiration for the earbuds and the development process. “I think I would just want people to understand that this is also a fashion accessory that’s reusable,” says the multi-hyphenate entrepreneur in the video. “Since you’re wearing something every day, I wanted [the earbuds] to be able to blend in. And I’ve never seen any tech products, especially headphones be neutral colors,” she says.

The Beats Fit Pros themselves are among Beats’ premium earbud lineup, geared towards an active lifestyle and compatible with both Apple and Android products. Their signature feature is flexible silicone wingtips that fit snugly in your ear, permitting high-intensity workouts or runs without the headphones falling out. You also get active noise cancelling (ANC), which blocks out environmental sounds for focused work at the office or getting in the zone at the gym.

“Kim brought her signature minimalist style to the first-ever Beats Fit Pro custom headphones,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, in a release. “We’re excited to offer Beats’ most innovative headphones in a whole new, gorgeous color palette to music fans and fashion lovers alike.”

If you’re a fan of the ultra-famous mogul, stylish tech, or both, pick up a pair of Kim K Special Edition Beats Fit Pros right now for just $199 on Amazon.com. Just be sure to act fast, as they’re sure to sell out quickly.

Prefer a non-Kardashian-branded pair of Beats earbuds? The regular Beats Fit Pro (in a black colorway) are also available right now for $199 on Amazon.

