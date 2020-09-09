Kim Kardashian announces end to family’s reality show, and not everyone is mourning

After 14 years and 20 seasons, fans will no longer be able to keep up with the Kardashians as Kim announced the family’s reality TV show would end after 2021, according to the celebrity’s statement on social media.

“We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” Karrdashian said in the statement. “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

While some people are disheartened by the news, others question how it went on for so long, comments on social media suggest. Looking through social media feeds reveals people are either pleased with the announcement, or devastated — there isn’t a whole lot of in-between.

Twitter users’ reactions ranged from “As if 2020 couldn’t get any worse now they end Keeping up with the Kardashians,” to “The best thing about 2020 so far is [K]eeping up with the [K]ardashians ending.”

“That is a MIRACLE,” one user replied on Kardashian’s Twitter announcement. “It has been rich TRASH on television since it started. Something (sic) really should b e kept private. I pray for your children.”

Some expressed grief for not only the end of the show, but the end of the memes that were generated as a result.

“Thinking about no more Kardashian’s and no more Kardashian memes,” one user tweeted with a GIF of Kim.

One fan of the show was beside himself, saying “I’m heartbroken but thank you so much for letting us keep up with you! What are we going to do now! Wait for [N]orth and the kids to be old enough.”

“Thanks for all the years of entertainment. We enjoyed it very much and found much humor in, and could relate to, you guys in many ways. Don’t have to be rich or famous. You were just showing us your lives and it was a good old time,” another fan wrote.