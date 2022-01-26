Kim Kardashian Addresses Rumors of an Alleged Second Sex Tape With Ex Ray J

Kim Kardashian is shooting down rumors that a second sex tape with her ex-boyfriend Ray J exists. The reality star's declaration comes after a sit-down interview her estranged husband, Kanye West, recently did, where he alluded to a second sex tape.

"After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip," Kardashian's rep states. "Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice form."

During the recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, West, AKA Ye, got candid about the KKW Beauty founder, describing how he felt after she kissed Pete Davidson for a Saturday Night Live skit back in October 2021.

"How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you’re dating right in front of me? And everybody’s like, ‘Oh that’s cool,'” West said. "After I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night, right, and then got on a red-eye [flight]. I met this man at the airport, and got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning."

"And then, I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it," the DONDA rapper continued. "You know why she cried when she saw the laptop? 'Cause it represents how much she's been used. It represents how much people didn't love her and they just saw her as a commodity."

Watch Ye's interview with Hollywood Unlocked below.