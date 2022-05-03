Kim Kardashian actually dyed her hair to channel Marilyn Monroe for the Met Gala

Lindy Segal
·1 min read
Photo credit: Theo Wargo - Getty Images
Never say Kim Kardashian doesn't commit to the look.

After years of going all out for the Met Gala red carpet, from her wet-look corseted Mugler dress in 2019 to actually going as a silhouette of herself in Balenciaga in 2021, Kardashian made one of her biggest physical transformations yet: dyeing her hair platinum blonde. The new look was inspired by Marilyn Monroe, whom Kardashian channeled head-to-toe on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.

Of course, Monroe is a common red-carpet reference, but Kardashian took the style a step further by wearing the icon's exact Jean Louis dress worn when she sang 'Happy Birthday Mr. President' for President John F. Kennedy's 45th birthday at Madison Square Garden in 1962. And although no one officially stood in for 'Mr. President', Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, stood by her side on the carpet.

"It came with armed guards and gloves," Kardashian told La La Anthony. "I had to lose 16 pounds to fit into it."

Lest you believe the Monroe-inspired hair is a wig, Kardashian confirmed that she did, in fact, bleach her hair for the occasion. "I'm spending the whole day just dyeing my hair, 14 hours straight," Kardashian told Vogue in a pre-Met Gala interview about the look. She also confirmed she intends to keep the colour change—for now, telling Anthony on Vogue's Met Gala livestream, "I'm gonna stay blonde for a while."

Below see 10 of the best beauty looks from the 2022 Met Gala red carpet:

