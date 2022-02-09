Kim Kardashian Accused of Blackfishing on March Cover of 'Vogue'

Kim Kardashian is the face of Vogue’s March 2022 issue, and while the interview focuses on Kardashian’s newfound self-awareness, the images reflect a long-standing problem for the reality TV star, as she has yet again been accused of Blackfishing.

Gracing next month’s cover of the esteemed fashion publication, Kardashian’s skin is visibly darker than usual. Not only that, a handful of the images take more than artistic inspiration from ancient Black imagery with references to Egypt, as well as more contemporary visuals, as the eagle-eyed Instagram account Diet Prada has noticed a stark similarity between Kardashian's Vogue shoot and past images of Beyoncé, singer Nina Simone and even Naomi Campbell's November cover shoot for the same title.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has come under fire for cultural appropriation and Blackfishing, as her first KKW Beauty campaign spurred intense social media backlash as many pointed out the founder was sporting more than a deep tan. The billionaire allegedly learned from the past situation, telling the New York Times she would never intentionally offend anyone, asserting, “I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos. We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely I have learned from it.”

