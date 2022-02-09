Kim Kardashian Accused of Blackfishing on March Cover of 'Vogue'

Collette Grimes
·1 min read

Kim Kardashian is the face of Vogue’s March 2022 issue, and while the interview focuses on Kardashian’s newfound self-awareness, the images reflect a long-standing problem for the reality TV star, as she has yet again been accused of Blackfishing.

Gracing next month’s cover of the esteemed fashion publication, Kardashian’s skin is visibly darker than usual. Not only that, a handful of the images take more than artistic inspiration from ancient Black imagery with references to Egypt, as well as more contemporary visuals, as the eagle-eyed Instagram account Diet Prada has noticed a stark similarity between Kardashian's Vogue shoot and past images of Beyoncé, singer Nina Simone and even Naomi Campbell's November cover shoot for the same title.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has come under fire for cultural appropriation and Blackfishing, as her first KKW Beauty campaign spurred intense social media backlash as many pointed out the founder was sporting more than a deep tan. The billionaire allegedly learned from the past situation, telling the New York Times she would never intentionally offend anyone, asserting, “I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos. We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely I have learned from it.”

Stay tuned for further developments.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada)

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — This really is it for Shaun White. The three-time gold medalist made it clear that not only will the Beijing Games be his last Olympics, they'll mark his final contest, too. During a reflective, sometimes emotional news conference Saturday, not far from the halfpipe where he'll take his last competitive ride, the 35-year-old said that, yes, he'll be hanging 'em up for good after the medal round next week. “In my mind, I've decided this will be my last competition,” he s