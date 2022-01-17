Kim and Kanye reportedly stayed apart at Chicago's birthday party

Photo credit: Marc Piasecki - Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly kept their distance from one another at daughter Chicago's birthday, with sources claiming that the pair "spent most of the afternoon at other ends of the garden".



Chicago, who turned four years old on 15th January, shared a joint birthday party with cousin Stormi Webster (who turns four on 1st February) over the weekend. However, the event was met with drama after Kanye took to Instagram Live to claim he hadn't received an invite to the party before going on to attend, telling followers how "happy" he was.

Kanye was pictured chatting to Kris Jenner during the celebrations, later telling followers that he saw Kris' partner Corey Gamble, and Kylie Jenner too. Still, when it comes to Kim Kardashian, sources have claimed that the pair stayed apart from one another during the event.

An insider told The Sun, "He [Kanye] seemed okay once he started talking to the family and was in great spirits laughing and playing with Chicago, it seems he just wanted to be involved in her day and didn’t want to cause trouble."

The source added, "There was no scene between him and Kim but they did spend most of the afternoon at other ends of the garden. He chatted with Kris and some other family members but there was no deep discussion with Kim yet. He left after about an hour and drove himself back home."

Meanwhile, another source told E! News, "Kanye was never not invited to the birthday party. Kim was under the impression he wanted to do his own celebration. She was fine about him coming to Kylie's house and is happy the kids can see them together."

The second insider continued, "Kim and Kanye are not on good terms right now. She's really trying to keep the peace between them and for the sake of the kids," adding that Kim "is being neutral towards Kanye and doesn't want any drama."

They went on, "Kim is really upset Kanye keeps talking about the family matters on social media. He thinks he still has full access to Kim and has no boundaries. She is over it."



After leaving the party, Kanye took to Instagram to update his followers on the situation, saying (via Metro), "I’m so happy right now, I just came from Chi’s party.

"I just got to shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family, I just saw everybody; Kris, Corey and Kylie – Kylie let me in when I got to the spot because security stopped me once again when I got there."

Kanye continued, "It’s just a matter of having a conversation, open dialogue and everyone just had a great time and I’m really happy that I could be there for my children and I just thank everybody for their support in this situation because it’s letting me just calmly and legally take control of my narrative.

"I know we disagree, people have a lot of different opinions on the things I do but with this one, this is my main focus, my life centres around my children and I just had a great time today. Thanks everybody for their support."

Cosmopolitan UK has reached out to Kim and Kanye's reps for comment.



