Kim K Is Releasing A 'Butt-Cleavage' Dress And The Comments Are Hilarious

Cut outs have been very popular with celebrities over the last year, and they're not going anyway soon. If anything, the trend is only getting bolder. From the red carpet, all the way to the high street, negative space details are all the rage right now. And it seems that, like Rihanna and Lizzo, Kim Kardashian is bringing a particularly divisive cut out to her own clothing line, SKIMS.

Let's preface this by acknowledging that Kim is no stranger to daring fashion choices. Whether it's a see-through naked dress or an outfit made entirely out of tape, there's never a dull day in Kim K's wardrobe, which makes her one of our fave Kardashians to keep up with. Now it seems she's giving fans an opportunity to follow suit by shopping a particularly... interesting SKIMS style.

This week, the brand posted an upcoming style on Instagram with the caption, "Flash a little skin in sleek, sexy dresses with peekaboo cut-outs. Smooth Lounge launches this Friday, October 28 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. Zizi wears the Smooth Lounge Low Back Keyhole Dress, size S, in Onyx. Photo: @venetialscott"

So what's the big deal, you ask? Well, the dress has a keyhole detail on the bum revealing, what some fans are calling, 'butt cleavage'. What a time to be alive.

I'm all here for a daring fashion moment, folks, but I'll leave it to you to judge for yourself whether this is something you want hanging in your own wardrobe.

I think we can all agree that this look isn't for the fainthearted. But it's the fan comments that are really bringing me joy:

Crackin up

It’s giving 🍑butt cleavage🍑

girl we just want long sleeves it’s winter

HELP I SEE THE MOON

Y’all know damn well what you were doing when you called this a “keyhole” dress.

Ahhh, don't you just love the internet sometimes?

Meanwhile, other fans are pointing out that the keyhole detail would actually look pretty epic if it was paired with an exposed thong.

Ugh this with a thonggggg i need!!!

This would be cute with a jewlery thong

Okay but with a cute thonggg!!!!! Yesssssss🔥😩

So there you have it: another example of how fashion isn't a 'one size fits all' model ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

