Kim Jong Un's Wild Missile Launch Video Becomes A Meme, And It's A Blast

Lee Moran
·2 min read

Kim Jong Un’s new missile propaganda video launched a hilarious meme.

North Korea’s test-firing of a suspected long-range missile on Thursday was immortalized in a wild clip on state-run TV, which the independent news and analysis website North Korea News shared on Twitter on Friday.

Watch it here:

And here:

The broadcast inevitably went viral on Twitter, where one wag set it to South Korean rapper Psy’s 2012 hit “Gangnam Style.”

Someone else gave it the “Top Gun” treatment:

And here’s Kim ordering the test to Elton John’s “Rocket Man,” a nod to former President Donald Trump’s nickname for the despot:

Others couldn’t get over that watch and sunglasses moment:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

