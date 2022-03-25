Kim Jong Un's Wild Missile Launch Video Becomes A Meme, And It's A Blast

Kim Jong Un’s new missile propaganda video launched a hilarious meme.

North Korea’s test-firing of a suspected long-range missile on Thursday was immortalized in a wild clip on state-run TV, which the independent news and analysis website North Korea News shared on Twitter on Friday.

Watch it here:

BREAKING: North Korea's state-run television shows edited footage of Kim Jong Un guiding the test-launch of what the country referred to as the Hwasong-17 ICBM.



Latest story: https://t.co/belL7EdPUl

(Video: KCTV) pic.twitter.com/APifRhtJVr — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) March 25, 2022

And here:

NEW: North Korea's state-run television shows the moment the country's military officials count down from 10 before they push what appears to be the launch button for Thursday's ICBM.



Read more about the launch: https://t.co/1pa0Xs9ryd

(Video: KCTV) pic.twitter.com/03mwM0haBS — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) March 25, 2022

The broadcast inevitably went viral on Twitter, where one wag set it to South Korean rapper Psy’s 2012 hit “Gangnam Style.”

Pyongyang style!



(35 second mark is amazing) pic.twitter.com/XzIwHAHwMw — p (@holzprueghel) March 25, 2022

Someone else gave it the “Top Gun” treatment:

danger zone pic.twitter.com/mmKkfDANkx — alva der fabiolöse (@weddingkid_65) March 25, 2022

And here’s Kim ordering the test to Elton John’s “Rocket Man,” a nod to former President Donald Trump’s nickname for the despot:

Story continues

I did some research and found the video with the original sound. @Sethrogen what do you think? pic.twitter.com/LH7raBmXt6 — Roe the Duck (@RoeCrypto) March 25, 2022

Others couldn’t get over that watch and sunglasses moment:

I'm laughing so hard I teared up pic.twitter.com/mo9QJt8bYT — Fanci Fiction 🦉⚖️📺👩‍⚖️🏴‍☠️ (@FanciFiction) March 25, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...