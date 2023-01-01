Kim Jong-un demands ‘exponential increase’ in North Korean nuclear arsenal

Kim Jong-un attends a ceremony where the new super-large multiple rocker launchers were presented before a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang - KCNA via Reuters

Kim Jong Un has called for an “exponential” increase in North Korea’s nuclear arsenal after his military marked New Year’s Day with a rare ballistic missile test, triggering fears that he may be preparing for war.

Yoon Suk-yeol, the South Korea president, told defence chiefs to “retaliate” against further provocations after the short-range ballistic missile crashed into the sea in the early hours of Sunday.

It came as Kim told a Workers’ Party of Korea meeting in Pyongyang that the country needed a new intercontinental ballistic missile system to launch a rapid “nuclear counter strike” because the US and Seoul were set on “isolating and stifling” the country, the state-run KCNA agency reported.

“The prevailing situation calls for making redoubled efforts to overwhelmingly beef up the military muscle ... in response to the worrying military moves by the US and other hostile forces,” he said, according to the report.

He said South Korea has become “our undoubted enemy”, being “hell-bent on imprudent and dangerous arms build-up” and hostile military moves, he said.

“It highlights the importance and necessity of mass-producing tactical nuclear weapons and calls for an exponential increase of the country’s nuclear arsenal.” The North Korean leader said these would be a “main orientation” of the 2023 nuclear and defence strategy.

Weapons are paraded in Pyongyang, North Korea, on New Year’s Day - KCNA/via Reuters

The North fired three short range ballistic missiles early on Saturday, followed by another launch in the early hours of New Year’s Day, South Korea said.

The last missile flew about 400 kilometres (249 miles) after being fired from the Ryongsong area of Pyongyang at around 2.50am local time, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Japan’s coastguard said the missile reached an altitude of around 100km and flew around 350km. Yasukazu Hamada, the Japanese defence minister, said Tokyo had protested to North Korea via diplomatic channels in Beijing.

KCNA reported that the launches had been “a test-fire of the super-large multiple rocket launchers”.

In a statement, Mr Yoon’s office said the prime minister had told South Korea’s top generals that “our military must resolutely retaliate against any provocation by the enemy with the determination to fight”.

Relations between North and South Korea have grown increasingly tense since Mr Yoon came to power in May, promising a harder line on sabre-rattling by the North.

Pyongyang conducted weapons tests banned by the United Nations nearly every month, including firing its most advanced ICBM ever. Last week, Seoul scrambled fighter jets as five North Korean drones crossed into Southern airspace.

Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University, said the North’s latest statement indicated “they are preparing for the possibility of actual war beyond the collapse of inter-Korean relations”.

He warned that if the US and South Korea responded, as was likely, by further ramping up military drills, tensions between the two Koreas would reach “an unprecedented level” this year.

“It would indeed be a reasonable prediction that the Korean peninsula could become a second Ukraine if the situation is mismanaged,” he added.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: “The UK, alongside our international partners, continues to call on North Korea to return to dialogue and prioritise the well-being of its people instead of the unlawful pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.”