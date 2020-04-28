Kim Jong-un's health: Donald Trump fuels speculation as 'confused' rumours highlight regime's secrecy

Donald Trump said he had "a very good idea" about Kim Jong-un's condition - AFP

Donald Trump said on Monday he has a good idea how Kim Jong-un is doing, as days of speculation over the North Korean leader's health highlight the secrecy that envelops the regime.

Kim's whereabouts and condition have been a subject of frenzied speculation in recent weeks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Daily NK, a Seoul-based website, reported last week that Kim was recovering after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure on April 12, citing one unnamed source in North Korea.

A special train possibly belonging to Kim was spotted last week at the North Korean resort town of Wonsan, according to satellite images reviewed by 38 North, a Washington-based North Korea monitoring project.

"I can't tell you exactly," Mr Trump said when asked about Kim's condition at a White House news conference. "Yes, I do have a very good idea, but I can't talk about it now. I just wish him well."

Kim Yo-jong, right, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, helps Kim sign joint statement - AP

Mr Trump appeared to confirm that Kim is alive, and suggested the mystery would be solved soon.

"I hope he's fine. I do know how he's doing relatively speaking. We will see - you'll probably be hearing in the not too distant future," the president said.

North Korea's state media last reported on Kim's whereabouts when he presided over a meeting on April 11.

On Monday, it once again showed no new photos of Kim or reports on his whereabouts.

However, it did say he had sent a message of gratitude to workers building a tourist resort in Wonsan, an area where some South Korean media reports have said Kim may be staying.

The mystery surrounding the North Korea leader's health has underscored the secrecy and isolation of the regime.

Martyn Williams, a North Korea expert who works with the 38 North project, said "he's been missing for longer than this period before only to reappear".

Story continues

"We are in danger of giving overdue weight to small things that normally don't mean anything because we've gotten into this hyper-focused gossip situation," he told The Telegraph.

Mr Williams noted that when Kim's father, Kim Jong-il, died in 2011, it took the state a couple of days to announce he was dead.

"It's been longer than that since the first rumours of Kim's death started floating around," he said. "Although clearly the situation could be different this time around."

It remains unknown whether the North Korean leader, who is believed to be only 36, has officially designated a successor.

As his own children would be too young to immediately take over the reins of the family dynasty, focus has rested on Kim Yo-jong, his younger sister, to take over.

Previous absences from the public eye on Kim’s part have prompted speculation about his health.

In 2014 he dropped out of sight for nearly six weeks before reappearing with a cane. Days later, the South’s spy agency said he had undergone surgery to remove a cyst from his ankle.

Mr Williams said it was "impossible to tell" what the truth is about Kim's condition, adding it was "incredible that there is still a place like this in the 21st century".

"Unfortunately, with so little insight into North Korea, there are signs that support him dead, with a severe illness or totally fine. So it's all a bit confused," he said.

Ankit Panda, a North Korea expert, told the Telegraph it "appears that he remains alive and well enough that we haven't seen urgent indicators out of the country indicating something off".

What is for sure is the rest of the world won't know the truth until North Korea reveals it.

"If and when something does happen to Kim, the outside world will learn about it because the North Koreans announce it," he added.