Kim Jong-un vows ‘offensive’ nuclear expansion to counter US and South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un - Getty

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called on his military to bolster its war deterrence in a “more practical and offensive” strategy, to counter what Pyongyang views as moves of aggression by the United States and South Korea.

Kim made his latest comments on Monday at a meeting of the Central Military Commission, where he urged army chiefs to boost their forces to “cope with the escalating moves of the US imperialists and the South Korean puppet traitors to unleash a war of aggression”, state media outlet KCNA reported.

He ordered the reinforcement of North Korea’s military capabilities to be carried out with “increasing speed”.

The reclusive regime has been angered by ongoing joint military drills between the two allies, which it views as a rehearsal for war.

South Korean and American forces have conducted annual springtime exercises since March, including air and sea drills involving a US aircraft carrier, and amphibious landing operations.

The drills, the largest in five years, followed an unprecedented spate of North Korean missile tests.

Yoon Suk Yeol, the South Korean president, will head to the White House this month for a state visit – marking only the second such visit during Joe Biden’s presidency as the US tries to build alliances in the Indo-Pacific to counter Pyongyang and an increasingly aggressive China.

North Korea has stepped up its military threats in recent weeks, unveiling smaller nuclear warheads for the first time, which it claimed are capable of striking its neighbours.

The weapons add to an arsenal that includes intercontinental ballistic missiles, which, if fully developed, could strike anywhere in the US.

The country has reported the repeated testing of a “secret” nuclear-capable underwater attack drone called Haeil, which state media said was capable of unleashing a radioactive tsunami on enemy naval ships and ports.

Defence experts have expressed scepticism about the “radioactive tsunami” claims, but have not downplayed the rising military threat from a belligerent Pyongyang.

South Korean newswire Yonhap on Tuesday reported that Kim gave his latest commands to military chiefs while pointing at what appeared to be a map of South Korea.

It suggested Kim could be indicating areas around a key military base about 40 miles from Seoul, but exact locations could not be verified as the photos of the map were blurred.