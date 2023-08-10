Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s military to strengthen war plans

Kim Jong-un chairs a meeting of the central military commission in Pyongyang - KCNA via Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has dismissed his top general and demanded the military expand the combat capabilities of front-line units and step up its plans for a possible war.

Kim’s orders at a meeting of the central military commission were reported by state media on Thursday and come ahead of the large-scale annual Ulchi Freedom Shield joint military exercise by the US and South Korea later this month.

During the meeting, Kim stressed that the military must acquire “more powerful strike means” to bolster his nuclear deterrent and make speedier deployments of those weapons to combat units.

He called for the country’s munitions industry to step up mass production of various weapons and systems, and for the military to actively conduct “actual war drills” to digest those systems and enhance its war-fighting capabilities, state newswire KCNA said.

Photos of the meeting published by state media showed Kim pointing to spots in a blurred map of the Korean Peninsula. The spots appeared to be the metropolitan region surrounding the South Korean capital of Seoul, where half of the country’s 51 million people live, and an area around the central city of Daejeon, the location of South Korea’s army headquarters.

Pyongyang has long condemned the drills as rehearsals for an invasion and used them as a pretext to expand its own weapons tests and nuclear missile programme.

The North has test-fired more than 100 missiles since the start of 2022, escalating tensions to their worst point in years, and prompting Seoul to reinstate nationwide civil defence drills.

The military meeting that replaced Pak Su, chief of the general staff, with General Ri Yong-gil, also discussed countermeasures to deter North Korea’s enemies who were getting more blatant in their “reckless military confrontation”, KCNA reported.

It did not give a reason for the ousting of General Pak, who had only been in the job for seven months, although analysts pointed out that Kim regularly revamps military leadership, with some senior officials disappearing from view, while others re-emerge in different positions.

Since he began his rule in late 2011, Kim has shown a tendency to swiftly replace senior government and military officials if he was unhappy with their performances or needed a scapegoat for broader policy failures.

The decision to sack Pak after a short stint in the job possibly indicates Kim was dissatisfied with his military strategies and wanted to revert to the experienced General Ri’s trusted hand, said Cheong Seong-chang, a senior analyst at the Sejong Institute private think tank near Seoul.

He cautioned the reshuffle did not necessarily signal Pak was being punished.

However, Leif-Eric Easley, professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, told CNN his departure may be a result of Kim trying to ensure that no one below him became too powerful.

General Ri’s latest appointment further entrenches his position as one of the most powerful members of North Korea’s military elite. He holds the rank of vice marshal, the second-highest possible for an official under the leader.

But he had also experienced ups and downs in his long career, pointed out Mr Easley. “Seven years ago, he was even rumoured to have been executed after a personnel reshuffle.”

The authoritarian leader’s latest threats come as Pyongyang is strengthening its ties with Russia and China, and shortly after a rare invitation from North Korea to Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defence minister, to visit a weapons exhibition displaying the country’s latest military hardware.

Washington has accused North Korea of providing artillery shells, rockets and missiles to Russia for its war in Ukraine, although Pyongyang and Moscow have denied this.

In the past few months Pyongyang has ramped up its belligerent rhetoric, threatening to shoot down US reconnaissance planes and retaliate over the arrival of a US nuclear-capable submarine in South Korea for the first time since the 1980s.

Kim also told military leaders to invest in key munitions factories and called on them to push ahead with the modernisation and mass production of weapons. Last week he visited weapons factories, requesting more missile engines, artillery and other weapons to be built.