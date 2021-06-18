Kim Jong-un prepares for 'dialogue and confrontation' with the US

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) released on 18 June 2021 shows North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un attending the third day sitting of the 3rd Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers" Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said his country needs to prepare for both "dialogue and confrontation" with the US, and "especially to get fully prepared for confrontation".

North Korea had earlier snubbed efforts by President Joe Biden's administration to establish diplomatic communication.

This marks the first time Mr Kim has directly commented on Mr Biden's administration.

Mr Kim was speaking at a meeting of senior leaders in Pyongyang.

The ruling Workers' Party central committee meeting which started this week in the capital Pyongyang also saw Mr Kim admitting the country was facing food shortages.

Mr Kim said they needed "especially to get fully prepared for confrontation in order to protect the dignity of our state and its interests for independent development", as well as to guarantee a peaceful environment and North Korea's security, according to state media outlet KCNA.

He also said North Korea would "sharply and promptly" react to any developments and "concentrate efforts on taking stable control of the situation on the Korean peninsula".

A fraught relationship

Mr Kim's relationship with Mr Biden's administration has so far been fraught with tension.

Prior to the US election, Mr Biden had called Mr Kim a "thug", and days before Mr Biden's inauguration, North Korea put on a show of force with a massive military parade that showcased a new missile.

In April Mr Biden referred to North Korea as a "serious threat" to global security, prompting an angry response from North Korea which said the statement reflected Mr Biden's intent to "keep enforcing the hostile policy" towards the country.

Washington also recently completed a review of its North Korea policy and said that the US would continue to aim for the eventual complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Mr Biden has promised an approach marked by diplomacy and "stern deterrence".

US State Department spokesperson Jen Psaki said that "our policy will not focus on achieving a grand bargain, nor will it rely on strategic patience".

The US would instead pursue a "calibrated practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy with" North Korea, she said, adding it would focus on making "practical progress".

Mr Kim had previously met Mr Biden's predecessor Donald Trump on three occasions, but talks on denuclearisation eventually stalled.