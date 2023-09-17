Kim Jong-un’s parting gifts revealed as he heads home after Russia tour

Kim Jong-un with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu during his visit to the Pacific fleet in Vladivostok - KCNA via KNS

The Kremlin gave North Korean leader Kim Jong-un five explosive drones and a bulletproof vest as he concluded his six-day visit to the country, according to Russian state media.

The visit has deepened ties between the two countries and fuelled Western fears that Pyongyang might arm Moscow in Ukraine.

The Russian agency said the “leader of the DPRK received five kamikaze drones and a Geran-25 reconnaissance drone with vertical take-off”. It said that Kim was also offered a “set of bulletproof protection” and “special clothing not detectable by thermal cameras”.

The highly-publicised tour of Russia’s far-eastern region included a symbolic exchange of rifles with Vladimir Putin and a visit to a fighter jet factory in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

Kim’s armoured train departed from Artyom, a far eastern Russian city about 200 kilometres from the border with North Korea, to the sound of the Russian patriotic march song “Farewell of Slavianka”.

Kim Jong-un leaves Artyon near Vladivostok in Russia on his own train - Ministry of Natural Resources an/AFP via Getty Images

Russia and North Korea are historical allies; the Soviet Union backed North Korea’s formation in 1948.

Now, both countries are under rafts of global sanctions, Moscow for its Ukraine assault, and Pyongyang for its nuclear tests.

Kim met Putin on Wednesday at the Vostochny cosmodrome, a remote Russian spaceport roughly 8,000 kilometres from Moscow. Putin discussed the prospect of greater cooperation, the “possibilities” for military ties and offered to send a North Korean to space – which would be a first.

Primorsky regional governor Oleg Kozhemyako shows Kim Jong-un military goods during his visit to Vladivostok - AFP via Telegram

Moscow is believed to be interested in buying North Korean ammunition to use in Ukraine, while Pyongyang wants Russia’s help to develop its internationally condemned missile programme.

South Korea and the United States have said military cooperation between North Korea and Russia would violate UN sanctions against Pyongyang and that the allies would ensure there was a price to pay.

President Yoon Suk Yeol called Russia and North Korea’s military cooperation “illegal and unjust” and said it must be met with a unified international response.

Story continues

The tour, which was Kim’s first overseas trip in more than four years, was unexpectedly extended part way through.

North Korean news agency KCNA described the atmosphere during Kim’s visit as “fervent and warm” and said a “new era of friendship, solidarity and cooperation” was opening between North Korea and Russia.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.