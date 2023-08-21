Kim Jong-un overseas strategic cruise missile test as South Korea-US military drills begin

A strategic cruise missile is launched from a navy ship - AFP

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has overseen a test of strategic cruise missiles fired from the country’s newest navy corvette, as South Korea and the United States begin their latest round of joint military drills.

Kim visited a navy fleet on the east coast to inspect the test aboard a warship, calling for the modernisation of the navy and the “development of ship-based and subsurface weapon systems”, state media reported. The date of the tests was unspecified.

The reports follow a landmark weekend summit between the leaders of South Korea, Japan and the United States, where they agreed to hold regular joint exercises and summits, consult each other during crises and share real-time data on North Korea – a move that has alarmed Pyongyang and Beijing.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have spiralled since the collapse of denuclearisation talks in 2019.

Kim Jong-un watches a strategic cruise missile test aboard a navy warship - KCNA

North Korea has conducted more than 100 weapons tests since the start of 2022. Meanwhile, the US and South Korea begin their annual Ulchi Freedom Shield drills on Monday, with this year’s exercises billed as the “largest scale ever”.

Pyongyang views such military drills as a rehearsal for invasion.

The country’s latest test-launch was aimed at verifying the “combat function of the ship and the feature of its missile system”,while improving the sailors’ capability to carry out an “attack mission in actual war”, state newswire KCNA reported.

“The ship rapidly hit target without even an error,” it added.

Kim Jong-un inspects the Guards 2nd Surface Ship Flotilla of the East Sea Fleet of the Navy of the Korean People's Army - KCNA

North Korea has been testing what it calls “strategic cruise missiles” since late 2021, with some analysts concluding that the missiles could be tipped with nuclear bombs.

According to Seoul-based website NK News, the North’s military on Friday warned the US that it planned to “constantly deploy a ship loaded with new-type anti-aircraft missiles” off the east coast, implying a threat to US spy planes.

But it said Monday’s report did not appear to show an anti-aircraft system, but a “Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missile” that had previously been tested from mobile ground launchers and a submarine.