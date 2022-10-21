Kim Jong Un’s Batshit Threats Just Got a Lot Scarier

Donald Kirk
·6 min read
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/AP
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/AP

The headlines blare out the fears that North Korea’s Kim Jong Un might fire a “tactical nuclear warhead” on targets in South Korea or maybe Japan. It’s not at all clear how much death and destruction a “tacnuke” would inflict. Like any other weapon, they come in different sizes and ranges, but any of them could probably wipe out a few thousand troops. Then there would be the fallout that would endanger the lives of thousands more people over a broad area, always at the mercy of wind currents.

Now, however, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, proud though he is of his nukes, is showing off another much easier way to threaten the South. On Wednesday, he unleashed 250 cannon shots—seen as his primary weapon of choice rather than missiles and tactical nukes—into “maritime buffer zones” off the east and west coasts after South Korea launched more military exercises that the South’s conservative president, Yoon Suk-yeol, believes are essential for defense against the North.

Just to make sure South Korea got the message, Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency quoted a military spokesman saying, “Our Army strongly warns the enemy forces to immediately stop the highly irritating provocative act in the frontline areas.”

The latest North Korean artillery barrage comes on top of hundreds of cannon shots fired last week, signaling what Kim might seriously do if cornered, especially if personally endangered or simply angered by American and South Korean war games.

As North Korea’s cannonades make clear, Kim is believed to be far more likely to use artillery than tactical nukes in a showdown. North Korea has had more than 10,000 cannons above the Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas ever since the Korean War, replacing old with new ones capable of firing shells 60 miles. The biggest U.S. base, Camp Humphreys, headquarters of U.S. forces in Korea, is just within range, as is nearby Osan Air Base, headquarters of the U.S. seventh air force. Kim is testing them for accuracy and distance just as he’s been test-firing dozens of missiles.

U.S. Vows to Teach Kim Jong Un a Lesson After Missile Over Japan

“Their long-range artillery can now attack areas far south of Seoul,” Bruce Bechtol, a former intelligence expert in the Pentagon and author of numerous books and articles on North Korea’s military posture, told The Daily Beast. “They can also completely inundate Seoul with the systems they have deployed along the DMZ at nearly a moment’s notice. That is the immediate tactical threat. It is also the most likely used in the early days of any conflict.”

David Maxwell, a former U.S. army special forces officer who served five tours in South Korea, told The Daily Beast he “thinks it is apples and oranges” when asked to compare the effectiveness of tacnukes versus artillery. “They create different effects,” he responded. “The artillery along the DMZ has resulted in the tyranny of proximity which has led to strategic paralysis by the alliance. The alliance will not respond kinetically anywhere deep into North Korea for fear of the response against Seoul.”

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>A TV screen shows a news program reporting North Korea’s missile launch displayed at the Yongsan Railway Station.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty</div>

A TV screen shows a news program reporting North Korea’s missile launch displayed at the Yongsan Railway Station.

Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

The irony, Maxwell added, “is that the artillery, and specifically the threat to Seoul, has long been an effective deterrent, and the regime has never really needed nuclear weapons because they have been able to hold Seoul hostage without nuclear weapons.”

Bruce Bennett, Korea expert at the RAND Corporation, agreed. “If Kim wants to coerce the ROK (Republic of Korea), he can do so with regular or long-range artillery without having the escalatory impacts of using a nuclear weapon.”

Moreover, Bennett said, tacnukes would probably not suffice to “neutralize airfields” in South Korea or Japan. “An airfield with aircraft shelters will require a nuclear warhead able to cause a much bigger blast, likely in the hundreds of kilotons. Warheads that big will generally be interpreted by the U.S. as strategic nuclear weapons, requiring a much more serious U.S. response.”

Bennett believes Kim “will still use his conventional weapons for limited attacks” knowing “once he moves to his definition of tactical nuclear weapons, he would start a major war.”

More than four years ago, General Vincent Brooks, then U.S. commander in Korea, testified before a U.S. senate committee that long-range artillery posed “a serious, credible threat to 25 million citizens and approximately 150,000 U.S. citizens” in South Korea’s northern region. The inference was that artillery was the primary worry even though nukes and missiles were obviously “concerning.”

Like the Agent Orange the Americans spread over the jungles of Vietnam in a demented effort to destroy and expose the hideouts of the Viet Cong and “North” Vietnamese enemy during the Vietnam War, tactical nukes would not only inflict death right away but would leave generations in agony. Still, they would not be nearly as devastating as “strategic nuclear warheads” that could conceivably destroy San Francisco or Los Angeles.

The Secret Weapons Scheme Spiraling Under America’s Nose

Talk of a nuclear war is compelling, but the sense is North Korea is not too likely to deploy either strategic or tactical nukes, useful though the latter might seem against limited targets. Firing just one into the South would risk retribution far deadlier than the Korean War in which American warplanes bombed North Korean cities nearly to oblivion. Also, the Chinese wouldn’t want the North Koreans, whom they’re providing with oil and food and much else, to ignite a war when China is making a fortune off its highly favorable trade balance with the U.S. and its business with South Korea.

Artillery shells, however, are another matter. The danger of cross-border shelling right now is more acute than it’s been in nearly seven decades since the Korean War ended.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>In this photo provided by the North Korean government, Kim Jong Un directs military personnel while inspecting military exercises at an undisclosed location in North Korea.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP</div>

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, Kim Jong Un directs military personnel while inspecting military exercises at an undisclosed location in North Korea.

Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

Think of the impact of firing a few of them into South Korea’s densely populated northern region, including the capital of Seoul, the west coast industrial port of Incheon, and other major population centers. Incheon’s Kangwha Island is right across a narrow waterway from North Korea, and Seoul is within reach of long-range artillery. A few “warnings shots' ' into South Korean territory would panic millions into leaping into cars, buses and trains, fleeing to safety well below the South’s northern tier.

North Korea has already fired nearly 1,000 shells close to the North-South line and sent warplanes into nearby skies in a show of what might really happen. Now, engaging in still more high-profile military exercises, South Korea and the U.S. are defying the North with their own shows of force in the face of Kim’s campaign of intimidation. Previous agreements with North Korea on flights and exercises close to the Demilitarized Zone are no longer valid. Meanwhile, war edges ever closer to reality.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Passenger gets probation after jumping on beverage cart on flight to Charlotte, feds say

    The 33-year-old man was on a flight from Seattle before it was directed to Billings, Montana, prosecutors said.

  • 'Reality can hurt', Ukrainian official tells Russia over Kherson

    A Ukrainian presidential adviser told Russia on Wednesday that "reality can hurt" after a Russian-appointed official said the Ukrainian army was poised to try to retake the occupied city of Kherson and urged residents to evacuate. Kherson is the biggest population centre seized by Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine and is on territory which President Vladimir Putin says is now formally incorporated into Russia, a move Ukraine and the West do not recognise.

  • Russian aircraft released missile near unarmed RAF plane in Black Sea, Ben Wallace says

    A missile was released from a Russian aircraft near an unarmed RAF plane on a routine patrol over the Black Sea, the defence secretary has said. Source: Reuters

  • UK says Russian aircraft fired missile near British spy plane over Black Sea

    LONDON (Reuters) -A Russian fighter jet released a missile near an unarmed British spy plane patrolling in international airspace over the Black Sea on Sept. 29, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday. Wallace told parliament that Russia had blamed the issue on a technical malfunction and that British aircraft were now being accompanied by fighter aircraft escorts. He said Britain suspended patrols following the incident and had expressed the government's concerns to Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

  • 'Stop Rishi' candidate sought by Tory Right as leadership D-Day looms

    Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch were considering whether to stand for the Tory leadership on Thursday in a move which risks splitting the Right’s vote and frustrating attempts to find a single "stop Rishi" candidate.

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Stars beat Jets 4-1 as coach Bowness sits out

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa and Joel Kiviranta scored during a frenzied two-minute span in the second period, and the Dallas Stars went on to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, who were still without new coach Rick Bowness on Monday night. Hakanpaa got his first goal of the the season on a nearly 60-foot shot from the top of the right circle with 4:22 left in the second, putting the Stars up 2-1 right after they failed to score on a power play. Not long after that, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuy

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin