Kim Jones Channels Millennial Fashion in Fendi FW22 Collection

Alongside Glenn Martens of Diesel, Kim Jones kicked off Milan Fashion Week with his Fall/Winter 2022 collection for Fendi. This season, the designer looked to the luxury house's archives, specifically showcasing references to the brand's Spring 2000 collection.

"The best way to explore the Fendi archives is through the Fendi wardrobes," Jones said in the show's notes. In addition to the 2000 runway, he revisited the brand's Spring/Summer 1986 collection with inspiration from jewelry designer Delfina Delettrez. Combining these two references, the designer incorporated sheer chiffon to dresses, two-piece sets, trousers and more, accompanied by long gloves and cropped jackets. For an added nostalgic touch, models accessorized with tinted oval glasses.

Further standouts from the collection included a pocketed belt that cinches the waist while holding essentials like a phone, as well as corset tops paired with midi-length skirts highlighted with chiffon detailing. As a continuation of Jones' FW22 menswear collection, the "O'Lock" print was applied to select outfits.

As for handbags, the runway celebrated the 25th anniversary of the iconic Baguette with three revived editions. Other silhouettes such as the Fendi First and oversized shopper took the spotlight as well.

See the full collection above and watch the presentation below.

Disclaimer: HYPEBAE does not support or encourage the use of real fur.