Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:KHJB) Dismal Stock Performance Reflects Weak Fundamentals

Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:KHJB) has had a rough three months with its share price down 11%. To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. In this article, we decided to focus on Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad is:

6.1% = RM4.8m ÷ RM79m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.06 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's Earnings Growth And 6.1% ROE

On the face of it, Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 16% either. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 23% seen by Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad was probably the result of it having a lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the business has allocated capital poorly or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

However, when we compared Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 4.5% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 63% (or a retention ratio of 37%). With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. Our risks dashboard should have the 3 risks we have identified for Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad.

Additionally, Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad has paid dividends over a period of four years, which means that the company's management is rather focused on keeping up its dividend payments, regardless of the shrinking earnings.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

