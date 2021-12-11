Kim files papers to be legally single and drop 'West' from surname

Photo credit: Getty Images

It looks like Kim Kardashian is officially officially moving on from Kanye West. Despite the rapper's recent efforts to win back his estranged wife – sharing a throwback photo of the pair to his Instagram and publicly begging for her to reconcile with him – she has reportedly filed papers to legally change her marital status to single, and drop 'West' from her surname.

Kim filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years back in February, but the proceedings for the split (including their chid custody arrangement and property division) are still ongoing. Because of that, according to TMZ the SKIMS founder has filed papers to change her marital status and revert to her maiden name while they iron out the details.

After citing "irreconcilable differences" on her divorce papers on 19 February, Kim requested joint legal and physical custody of her and the rapper's four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. She also bought Kanye out of their multi-million dollar home in Hidden Hills, California – prompting many fans to believe things between the pair were well and truly over.

But, Kanye has persistently made it known that he is not ready to accept their marriage has come to an end. Just this week at his concert, the 44-year-old ad-libbed an additional line into one of his songs. "I need you to run right back to me," he rapped, adding, "More specifically, Kimberly." Before that, he made a number of speeches and posts to social media, in which he claimed: "God will bring us back together."

Since their split, Kim has moved on and is currently dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. The pair have been spotted on a number of dates as of late, with the 27-year-old even stepping out with a very noticeable hickey on his neck.

You Might Also Like