Kim discusses Kanye’s ‘insane narrative’ and Davidson split in new Kardashians trailer

Viewers see Kim Kardashian breaking down in tears in the new trailer for the upcoming third series of The Kardashians.

The newest instalment is set to document the 42-year-old’s divorce from rapper Kanye West as well as her split from comedian Pete Davidson after eight months of dating.

The explosive teaser opens with the reality TV star being reminded by a producer that the last time they filmed she was in a relationship, to which she sighs and responds: “Damn”, alluding to her and Davidson’s break-up.

She is then heard saying: “Things change really quickly”, as footage cuts to a moment where sister Khloe asks her: “Are you okay?”

Letting her composure slip, the SKIMS entrepreneur starts crying as she responds, “No I’m not okay”, before putting her hands over her eyes while Khloe, 38, attempts to comfort her.

“I’m having such a hard day today,” she sobbed.

Viewers watched as the SKIMS entrepreneur addressed her split from Pete Davidson (Disney+)

Although the reasons for her tears were not revealed in the trailer, the style star touched upon her split from Pete Davidson and finalising her divorce from Kanye West.

Discussing the stress Kim is experiencing in her life, sister Kendall Jenner comments: “I don’t know how Kim handles everything with her ex-husband.”

In another scene, momager Kris Jenner is seen telling the businesswoman: “I don’t think you realise the weight of the world is on your shoulders.”

To which Kim responds: “He has made up the most insane narrative” in a discussion seemingly about her former husband.

Later in the trailer, the beauty mogul is found discussing how she’s trying to protect her children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, from the media storm as a result of West’s pointed social media posts about her and her family.

While images of her with their kids appear on screen, viewers hear Kim saying: “We stay silent through all the lies for my kids,” before she’s seen tearing up again.

The TV star and West first began dating in 2012 following her split from Kris Humphries and married two years later.

Kardashian and West’s divorce was finalised in November (PA Archive)

However, it wasn’t meant to be for the A-list couple as Kim filed for divorce at the beginning of 2021, which was finalised in November 2022.

She has remained largely quiet about his controversal actions and comments in recent months, but admitted in December that it’s “f***ing hard” co-parenting with him.

Following their split, she began dating Davidson last January after meeting on SNL but they called time on the relationship eight months later, in August.

Aside from the drama surrounding her love life, viewers saw tensions rise between Kim and with older sister Kourtney, who claimed that she used her wedding to Travis Barker as a business opportunity.

Season three of The Kardashians will premiere in the UK on May 25 on Disney+.