Kim Cattrall's And Just Like That… cameo had improvised moment

And Just Like That… season 2 finale spoilers follow.

Kim Cattrall improvised a key moment from her cameo in And Just Like That….

The actress reprised her role as Samantha Jones in Thursday's (August 24) season finale for a brief moment where she caught up with Carrie Bradshaw on the phone.

While Samantha missed her flight to New York City for Carrie's farewell dinner at her apartment, she did "pay [her] respects" to the flat in a sweet moment.

Viewers may have noticed that Samantha's cameo ended when she kissed her phone after saying goodbye to Carrie — and it turns out that sweet moment was entirely Kim Cattrall's idea.

Speaking on the show's Writers Room podcast, showrunner Michael Patrick King confirmed that Samantha's goodbye kiss was "not in the script".

"It was totally [an example of] of an actor playing a moment. And it's really nice," the writer noted.

While Samantha's on-screen appearance was brief, viewers did find out that Miranda and Charlotte had filled her in on Carrie finally moving out of her apartment.

"In my multiverse of And Just Like That and Sex and the City, [Carrie and Samantha] are always talking,” King mentioned. “She’s always texting and talking, not just [with] Carrie, but Miranda and Charlotte.”

Cattrall agreed to make an appearance in the Sex and the City sequel series in spite of her reported long-running rift with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

According to reports, Cattrall filmed her cameo without any contact with Parker after HBO boss Casey Bloys personally reached out to her to request the scene.

Ahead of Thursday's finale, Max officially renewed And Just Like That… for a third season, so there's a chance viewers will see Samantha again someday.

And Just Like That, the sequel to Sex and the City, airs on Max in the US and Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK.

